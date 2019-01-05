AFC Asian Cup 2019: The kits of all 24 countries in the tournament

As the AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicks off today, FOX Sports Asia previews the kits of all the 24 teams involved in the tournament.

In its newest format, the premier Asian footballing tournament will feature 24 teams – all eager to do their national colours proud when they take to the field to vie for supremacy.

We take a look at the kits that each team will wear, moving from group A to F.

Group A: Bahrain, India, Thailand, United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain

We all seen the stunning Adidas kits of UAE but what about opponents Bahrain by Macron on Saturday's opener of the Asian Cup 2019 pic.twitter.com/bPDpNmyNMb — Scottish Footie Kits (@ScottishKits) January 2, 2019

Bahrain’s home kit will be red in colour, with golden streaks lining the sleeves. The streaks will be retained for their away kit as well, which is white in colour. The respective goalkeeper kits are black and green in colour.

India

India will stick with their traditional blue jersey with orange highlights on the sleeves as their home kit, while a white jersey with a touch of orange will be the away kit. The goalkeeper will don an all black jersey with orange highlights infused along the length of the sleeves.

Thailand

Thailand have opted for a plain royal blue home kit, a deep red away kit with differing shades of the colour creating a horizontal striped design and a plain white third kit with a blue neck template.

United Arab Emirates

The home team will don a white home kit and a dark green away kit that are embossed with rich design, while the goalkeeper jerseys will be black for both kits.

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Palestine, Syria

Australia

The defending Champions will be using the same Nike kit that they donned at the FIFA World Cup 2018, meaning that their home kit would feature the traditional yellow with a dash of green streaks on the sleeve, while their away kit would be of a plainer nature.

The goalkeeper will don a purple kit.

Jordan

Jordan will don a plain white kit, without much fuss or design to it. Their ‘keeper kit will be black in colour, with a thick white, horizontal stripe stretching across the body.

Palestine

🇵🇸0⃣❌1⃣🇮🇶

READ: Palestine suffer narrow defeat in their penultimate friendly before the #AsianCup2019 Finals DETAILS🔽https://t.co/jP1ZOiSxP1 pic.twitter.com/k72e83al2Z — Football Palestine (@FutbolPalestine) December 29, 2018

FT: IRQ 🇮🇶 1 – 0 🇵🇸 PLE Iraq record a slim win against Palestine in a friendly match ahead of #AsianCup2019! pic.twitter.com/mTHSzLTbpm — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) December 28, 2018

Palestine have only recently (in the latter part of December 2018) changed their apparel provider from Peak to Jako. As such, their new jersey would only probably be revealed during the AFC Asian Cup. But the warm up games did give us an idea of what they may be wearing. Their home kit is predominantly a fresh red with a black stripe across the chest, while their away kit seems to be largely white, with a red body outline.

Syria

Another country that has tied up with Jako, a sneak peek at the Syrian kit for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 was released only yesterday on the Jako website.

It follows a fairly plain format of a uniform red throughout, with a white neck template, around the shoulders and on the edge of the sleeves.

Group C: China, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines

China

I only mildly care about soccer/football and I know they aren’t any good but I had to cop this World Cup China away kit 🔥 🇨🇳 ⚽️ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/DnAsRnCJhM — Jack Twachtman (@jackdiablo) June 12, 2018

China will stick to their traditional red home kit interspersed with yellow over the shoulder and sleeves, while the away kit is up for debate. Nike had initially released a banger of a black away kit that received much critical acclaim as one of the best designs of 2018, but it is rumoured that the Chinese FA never officially sanctioned it.

At least, the Chinese team has never donned it during a match and it remains to be seen if they do so during the AFC Asian Cup.

South Korea

The home kit for South Korea will feature a no-fuss plain red jersey, while their away kit will be predominantly white with a minimalistic dash based design adorning the front of the jersey.

Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyzstan kits are embodiments of simplicity, as they feature plain red and plain white jerseys with a subtle vertical design in the case of the home kit and a horizontal one for the away version.

Philippines

The AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 kits of the Philippine Azkals for their debut in the continent’s biggest tournament. Mabuhay ang likhang Pinoy! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/AFpwwIUGSx — Azkals 🇵🇭 (@azkalsontop) January 4, 2019

The veteran @JaviPati9 and the newbie Kevin Ray Mendoza are ready for the Azkals’ Asian Cup campaign wearing their new kits! #OneBlood #DreamTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/BChgOVuEfq — Azkals 🇵🇭 (@azkalsontop) January 4, 2019

The Philippines home kit is largely white with a collection of lines that fade away moving downwards, starting from about chest height. Since there hasn’t seemed to be a formal kit launch, the pictures of away kits haven’t yet been made available.

But we can guess, in keeping with the colour schemes they’ve followed till now, that it is likely to be navy blue in colour.

Group D: Iran, Iraq, Vietnam, Yemen

Iran

Iranian Football Federation has signed a deal with the German sportswear manufacturer, Uhlsport. Thus, Iran will be wearing Uhlsport made kits at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.#SNs pic.twitter.com/JC0nR4tF2x — Salamander Football (@SMDRFootball) September 4, 2018

Iran wear a simple white jersey with a thick red line stretching across the chest as their home jersey and a full red away one. Both jerseys have a green template around the neck and the impression of a cheetah woven into the fabric, representing the nickname that the team has come to receive of late.

Iraq

معدل اعمار المنتخب العراقي = 24 سنة pic.twitter.com/P0m7Ba1cux — IQ-PRO (@IraqiProPlayers) December 29, 2018

خاص لـIQ-PRO : القميص الاساسي للمنتخب الوطني في كاس اسيا. Exclusive | Iraq kit for the 2019 Asian Cup. افعلوها .. #من_اجل_العراق .@afcasiancup #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/d6IHc07LEr — IQ-PRO (@IraqiProPlayers) December 20, 2018

The Iraq team will play in white with thin stripes of green as their home kit while the away kit features more solid colours of alternating shades of green, with a white stripe running down the sides of the jersey.

Vietnam

The Vietnam home kit will be (predictably and famously) all red with an underlying rhomboid design of alternating shades, while the away kit is white in colour with the same design.

The goalkeeper jersey would be yellow in colour.

Yemen

The Yemeni team will play in plain red jerseys with a touch of white as their home kit.

Group E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, North Korea

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian team is using the same kit that they used in the World Cup 2018, meaning that their home and away jerseys are both simple, solid colours of white and green.

Qatar

(Photo Credits: qfa.qa)

Qatar wear a plain maroon home kit for their home games. For their away games, they wear a plain white jersey with maroon highlights. Their jerseys are manufactured by Nike.

Lebanon

Lebanon will wear a plain red jersey with a white collar and sleeve highlights. There is also a dashed white line running down the shoulders. The away jersey will likely be a reversal of the colours, with white being the main colour and red being used in the collar and sleeve endings.

North Korea

North Korea have one of the most consistent kit designs as they play in a white home kit with red, curvy lines extending across the shoulders and slightly into the midriff of the jersey. Their away kit is a colour reversal of the red and white.

Group F: Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman, Turkmenistan

Japan

I’m not really a collector of football kits, although I have a few, nor am impulse purchaser. But I just insta bought this Japan kit. pic.twitter.com/BxJE9CMyxI — 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖 𝚎𝚕 ⁉️ (@chairlord) March 21, 2018

Japan had one of the best home kits in the 2018 World Cup and carry forward the same design into the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Their away kit is white in colour with subtle lines extending from the left shoulder onto the center of the chest in two columns.

Uzbekistan

Jako, who have been responsible for a number of kits in the AFC Asian Cup tournament, present yet another trademark simplistic design for the Uzbek jerseys. The home jersey is plain white with a simple and slim blue neck highlight extending down both shoulders while the away jersey is of the same design, but with the colours reversed.

Oman

The Oman home jersey is predominantly red themed, but does stand out from other Jako designs in the tournament thanks to the white stripes extending across the shoulders but being cut off by a ring of green around the ends. The sleeves are capped off by white followed by green highlights.

The away jersey doesn’t involve three colours, however, and is based on a simple white theme with red rings around the ends of the shoulders.

Turkmenistan

(Photo Credits: AFC)

Turkmenistan’s home kit is primarily green in colour, with white highlights around the neck, shoulders and sleeves. Their away kit is white in colour, with a tinge of green.