AFC Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain coach hopes to get result over hosts UAE on opening night

Bahrain have the task to battle AFC Asian Cup 2019 hosts United Arab Emirates and coach Miroslav Soukup believes they can pull out a surprise with a result on opening night.

Their best result was back in 2004 where they finished fourth place, and Bahrain has an air of confidence that they hope can bring them to repeat or even improve on that achievement.

And Soukup believes that in order for them to achieve this, they should be able to silence the crowd at Zayed Sports City Stadium by beating UAE.

Speaking to AFC , he said: “We are very happy that we have qualified for the Asian Cup and also that we are in Group A so that we can open the tournament against the home team.

“We are certainly not favourites in our group, but still my team – especially during the last year – has improved a lot and I feel we are ready for this tournament.

“I hope my players have a real hunger to win the game against the UAE. We can lose of course, but I want my players to leave the pitch at the end with their heads held high.

“We already know the quality of the UAE team, we respect their strengths and that they are favourites in our group. But what can we do? We can only try to play our very best and, on the night, we will see what the result is.”

Since his arrival in 2016, the Czech has spearheaded a vast improvement in the national team and they are hoping that it reflects in the AFC Asian Cup.

“After my arrival in Bahrain, we started to change team. We now have a very young team, but I am not afraid about that being an issue.

“In fact, I am not thinking about that at all, I am actually more than concerned with how my players perform. Having said that, we also have experienced players such as Abdulwahab Ali. As a result, I feel we have a good balance throughout the squad.

“We certainly do not have a top star in the Bahrain national team, rather we are stronger as a team and that is far more important for us.”

