AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who are Thailand’s opponents in Group A?

ASEAN powerhouse Thailand enter the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with an eye on knockout qualification from Group A consisting of hosts United Arab Emirates, India and Bahrain. Here, FOX Sports Asia analyzes the War Elephants’ group stage opponents.

INDIA



Head Coach – Stephen Constantine

Captain – Sunil Chhetri

Fixture Date & Time – 6th January, 5.30pm local time (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

Key Player – Sunil Chhetri

Thailand face India in their first match in what would be the second Group A fixture of the continental showpiece after UAE and Bahrain’s tournament opener. For the War Elephants to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockouts, earning three points from this match must be paramount.

While UAE can be tricky customer, Bahrain are no pushovers as well and they could stun Thailand when the two sides later meet in the tournament.

India had a relatively breezy qualification campaign and return to the Asian Cup after missing out on the 2015 edition and therefore would be willing to prove a point. The Sunil Chhetri-led side is capable of a surprise or two after having played goalless draws against China and Oman in the months leading to the tournament.

BAHRAIN



Head Coach – Miroslav Soukup

Captain – Abdulwahab Al-Safi

Fixture Date & Time – 10th January, 3pm local time (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai)

Key Player – Abdulla Yusuf Helal

A lot would depend on what Thailand come out with from their encounter against India when deciding their approach for this particular match. Though Bahrain’s qualification campaign wasn’t straightforward by any means, their performance in the Gulf Cup last year would have given them a lot of confidence.

Under coach Miroslav Soukup, the Reds would be confident of going toe to toe with the War Elephants. The Bahrain encounter could turn out to be decisive in deciding whether Thailand qualify for the knockouts or miss out.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



Head Coach – Alberto Zaccheroni

Captain – Ismail Matar

Fixture Date & Time – 14th January, 8pm local time (Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain)

Key Player – Ahmed Khalil

Thailand’s final group stage fixture will be against the hosts UAE on 14th January. The War Elephants would want the qualification to knockouts already sealed before taking on Alberto Zaccheroni’s men as they are probably the toughest team to beat in this group.

Home support and Zaccheroni’s experience will play huge roles as UAE push for the title. The last time the Asian Cup was played in the country, the Whites had reached the final but they will be hoping to go one better this time.

Their coach has had a taste of the Asian Cup final as well, but he went on to clinch the trophy with Japan in 2011.

PROSPECTS OF PROGRESSION

Thailand’s realistic aim should be finishing second ahead of Bahrain and India by getting victories against both the sides in their first two group games before meeting UAE on 14th January. However, even if Thailand fail to get three points from Bahrain but manage a draw, they have a shot at qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage.

Verdict: Qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams