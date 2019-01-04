AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam unveil new jersey ahead of the continental showpiece

Vietnam, who are fresh from their AFF Suzuki Cup title win, have released their new jersey ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign.

The jersey is designed by Grand Sport with red and golden colours on the home outfit while the away outfit is white in colour. The jersey was unveiled through a video on the sports apparel company’s website.

The jersey will go on sale for the Vietnam fans from the 12th of January.

🇻🇳VIETNAM FOOTBALL JERSEY 2019🇻🇳 🇻🇳VIETNAM FOOTBALL JERSEY 2019🇻🇳——————Grand Sport Việt Nam xin giới thiệu Trang phục thi đấu của các Đội tuyển Bóng đá Quốc gia Việt Nam năm 2019🏆🇻🇳🏆💥🔴⚪️NGÀY BÁN CHÍNH THỨC: THỨ 7, 12/01/2019⚪️🔴💥Hẹn gặp các bạn tại các cửa hàng và đại lý của Grand Sport Việt Nam trên toàn quốc 🏆🇻🇳🏆#vietnamfootballjersey2019 #RedRising#grandsportvietnam #gsvn Posted by Grand Sport Vietnam Society on Friday, 4 January 2019

The Golden Dragons have been drawn in a tricky group alongside Iran, Iraq and Yemen. They start their group stage campaign against Iraq on 8th January before squaring off against Iran on 12th January and Yemen on 16th of the month.

Image courtesy: Grand Sport