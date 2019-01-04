AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar announce last minute replacement for injured midfielder

Qatar have announced a last-minute modification to their 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019 as midfielder Ahmed Moein has been ruled out due to an injury.

Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez has roped in youngster Khaled Mohammed to replace Ahmed, the 23-year-old defensive midfielder who won the Asian Young Footballer of the Year award in 2015.

The 18-year-old, who has been brought in as a replacement, was a part of the Qatar side which reached the semifinal of the AFC U-19 Championship 2018.

Qatar have been drawn alongside Lebanon, DPR Korea and Saudi Arabia in the tournament and start their campaign on 9th January with a fixture against The Cedars. They face North Korea and Saudi next on 13th and 17th January respectively.