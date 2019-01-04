AFC Asian Cup 2019: Overconfident sides can be beaten, says India’s Sandesh Jhingan

India are set to return to the AFC Asian Cup after missing out on the 2015 edition of the tournament and start their campaign against ASEAN powerhouse Thailand on 6th January.

Before their opening group stage encounter, defender Sandesh Jhingan, in an interview with India’s football governing body, AIFF opened up on the Blue Tigers’ chances of qualifying to the next round. He stated that the team can ‘grind out’ the results they need.

“It’s going to be tough, but not impossible. We have to stick to our plan and perform as the coach wants us to. We have to keep showing the unity which has made us stand out. If we do that, we can grind out the results we need,” Jhingan said.

When quizzed about who he thinks will be their toughest opponent in the group stage, the defender replied, “UAE are the host team and I feel they will be tough to face. But I believe that the onus is all on us.

“If any team is over-confident or not at the top of its game, they can be beaten. If you are prepared as a team, and focused on the job at hand, you can make the game tough for the opponents.”

The Blue Tigers face host UAE on 10th January in their second group match before squaring off against Bahrain on 14th of the month to cap off their group stage.