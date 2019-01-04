AFC Asian Cup 2019: A chance to show football is good in Philippines – Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Goran Eriksson, most notable for leading the England National team to back to back World Cup quarterfinal appearances, was stunningly appointed as the coach of Philippines before 2018’s AFF Suzuki Cup. The Swede took charge of the Azkals days before the tournament began, eventually leading his side to the semifinals. He spoke to the media regarding the AFC Asian Cup.

While it may not have been the desired finish to 2018, the Azkals will have little time to rest and reflect, as they go again in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. A competition which Eriksson believes can end up with a lot of meaning for the Southeast Asian side.

“I think at this Asian Cup, with this generation of players, the Philippines have the chance to show that football is good in the Philippines and qualifying for the Asian Cup will help.

“If we can go through that will mean a lot for the country,” said the former Lazio and Roma manager to the media.

Meanwhile, to progress through to the knockout stages, Philippines will have to face three difficult sides in South Korea, China, and Kyrgyzstan.

The Azkals will begin their campaign three days from now, on January 7, facing two-time winners South Korea. They will then take on China on January 11, before finishing their group stage against Kyrgyzstan on January 16.