The AFC Asian Cup All-Time Dream 11: Myanmar

They might not be taking part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but Myanmar were once among the challengers for major continental honours. So, we try to list out a Dream 11 of footballers from different eras of Myanmar’s history book.

Here’s FOX Sports Myanmar’s all-time Dream 11 for the Asian Lions.

GOALKEEPER

TIN AUNG

Tin Aung was the goalkeeper of Myanmar national team during the 1970s and was part fo the team that participated in the men’s football competition at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. Myanmar lost only 1-0 to the formidable Soviet Union and Mexico before defeating Sudan 2-0 and much credit went to the goalkeeper who was brilliant between the sticks for the Asian Lions.

DEFENDERS

RB: DAVID HTAN

28-year-old David Htan makes the All-Time Dream 11 as the right-back. He has close to a half century of international caps for Myanmar and can play in the defence as well as the midfield. He has spent most of his club career at domestic giants Yangon Untied, but has recently switched to Shan United.

CB: SAW BA MYINT

Saw Ba Myint was the rock solid centre back of the Myanmar national team when they won silver medal at the 1993 Southeast Asian Games held in Singapore. Myanmar finished ahead of Brunei, Laos and Malaysia to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition and then overcame Singapore in the semifinals via penalty shootout. However, they were undone in the final hurdle by Thailand 4-3.

CB: SOE NAING

Also part of the 1993 SEA Games squad, Soe Naing partnered Saw Ba Myint in the central defence of Myanmar and they were indeed a unit very difficult to break down.

LB: U THAN WAI

Than Wai is currently the head coach of Rakhine United FC in the Myanmar National League that finished ninth in the league last season. Than Wai was the left-back for the national team when they finished runners-up in the 1993 SEA Games.

MIDFIELDERS

RM: THAN TOE AUNG

Than Toe Aung was also part of the Myanmar team that won silver at the 1993 SEA Games who went on to become the captain of his nation. After retirement, Toe Aung took up coaching and was the tea manager of the Myanmar’s U-23 team who participated in the same tournament 22 years later in 2015.

CM: KYI LWIN

Kyi Lwin has two silver medals in the Southeast Asian Games — one as a player in 1993 and then as a coach in 2015. As the head coach of the Myanmar U-23 side, he guided a depleted squad to a commendable second-place finish in the Games in 2015. He also has coaching experience with Magway FC in the Myanmar National League. Lwin also played for China League Two side Yunnan Tianyuan during the 1996 season.

CM: SOE MYAT MIN

Soe Myat Min was instrument in helping Myanmar finish fourth in the AFF Cup in 2004 scoring five goals including a brace against Singapore in the semifinal which they unfortunately lost on penalty shootouts. The Yangon-born star won 90 caps for the national team scoring 19 goals. He later became the head coach of Shan United before resigning from the post in March 2018 after becoming the first Myanmarese coach to win the double of domestic league and knockout cup in 2017.

LM: MYO MIN TUN

The midfielder made his international debut in 2004 and played close to 40 matches for the national team before retiring in 2003. The note 35-year-old is the head coach of Yangon Untied guiding them to Myanmar National League and General Aung San Shield in the last season.

FORWARDS

SS: MYO HLAING WIN

Another member of that 1993 Southeast Asian Games squad, Hlaing Win was a prolific scorer during his time with the national team. He was also the top scorer at the 1994 AFF Championship (known as the Tiger Cup) scoring four goals to take home the Golden Boot. However, Myanmar failed to get past the group stages of the competition.

ST: SUK BAHADUR

Considered the greatest footballer to be produced by the country, Suk Bahadur represented Burma between 1952 and 1970. Under his leadership, Burma emerged as a regional and continental power tasting title triumphs in the 1966 and 1970 Asian Games, the Southeast Asian Games in 1965, 1967 and 1969 and the Merdeka Cup in 1964 and 1967 competing with some of the best teams in world football back in those days.