Gabe Tan’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 Fantasy Watch: Pre-tournament

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan gives his best AFC Asian Cup 2019 fantasy tips ahead of the start of the tournament on Saturday.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 gets underway on Saturday and – to add even more intrigue to what is already a highly-anticipated tournament – fans now get the chance to put themselves in the managerial hot seat with the official AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Fantasy Football!

For the next month, Asian football followers will all be looking to earn bragging rights over their friends by selecting the best team in the Asian Cup fantasy world.

But if you are keen on playing but are not overly familiar with the players, fret not!

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan will put his neck on the line and reveal a few of his insider picks with his “Fantasy Watch”.

GOALKEEPERS

The key point with the goalkeepers is choosing between one from the heavyweights who might not have much to do but is likely to keep a clean sheet (+4 points) and one from the underdogs who could concede (-1 point per 2 goals conceded) but will have many saves (+1 points per 3 saves made) to make.

Australia’s Mathew Ryan ($6.0m) is the joint most-expensive custodian on offer, while Alireza Beiranvand ($5.5m) and Jo Hyeon-woo ($5.0m) are the other two big names from the heavyweights.

If you’re on a budget, Vietnam’s Dang Van Lam and Qatar’s Saad Al-Sheeb are good-value options at $4.5m, especially the latter who will come up against Lebanon and DPR Korea in his first two matches.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Jo Hyeon-woo ($5.0m)

DEFENDERS

Like goalkeepers, defenders also have a similar points system with clean sheets (+4 points) and goals conceded (-1 point per 2 goals conceded).

However, with goals (+6 points) and assists (+3 points) coming into play, this is where things get interesting. Centre-backs will probably score less frequently than a full-back would assist but for greater reward.

But, if you rather just play it safe and bank on picking up a handful of points from clean sheets, then picking defenders from the stronger teams could be the wiser albeit less adventurous option.

China’s adventurous Zhang Chengdong is the most-expensive defender at $8.0m followed by Iran’s veteran left-back Ehsan Hajsafi ($6.5m), but Thailand’s Theerathon Bunmathan – who takes most of his side’s set-pieces – could be a neat pick-up at $4.5m.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Theerathon Bunmathan ($4.5m)

MIDFIELDERS

This area of the pitch throws up the ultimate conundrum of Asian Cup fantasy: do you buy Korea Republic star Son Heung-min – the game’s priciest player at $11.5m – from the start, even though he will miss the first two group games?

If you are willing to reserve your own free transfer between Match Day 2 & 3 for Son then you can wait, although 52 per cent have alreadly splashed the cash on him, of which 20 per cent have made him captain! (Surely someone needs to tell them he is arriving late for the tournament…)

Alireza Jahanbakhsh ($9.5m) and Takumi Minamino ($9.0m) are tempting options considering both will effectively be deployed in forward positions, although Japanese players carry with them a risk given coach Hajime Moriyasu’s inclination to rotate, especially in the earlier rounds.

A cheaper option to Jahanbakhsh is Mehdi Taremi ($7.0m), although he notoriously missed a glut of gilt-edged opportunities at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

ASEAN fans will also find it hard to resist picking Chanathip Songkrasin ($6.0m), who will be Thailand’s playmaker-in-chief and is extremely affordable, while Korea Republic’s Hwang Hee-chan ($7.0m) could also step up in the absence of Son.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Hwang Hee-chan ($7.0m)

FORWARDS

The Iran duo of Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard lead the way at $10.5m and $10.0m respectively, with the former looking especially tempting despite his hefty price tag.

Ali Mabkhout’s valuation may seem steep at $9.5m but almost all of United Arab Emirates’ deliveries will be sent in his direction, as will be the case for Hwang Ui-jo ($9.0m) and Ji Dong-won ($9.5m), depending on who gets the nod from Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento to lead the line.

Unfortunately, Vietnam wonderkid Nguyen Quang Hai is classified as a forward and – with a maximum of three allowed in a team regardless of formation – players will have to decide if he is worth a spot, especially coming up against two strong teams in Iraq and Iran.

Other good-value options include Omar Al-Soma and Wu Lei (both $8.5m), while Saudi Arabia’s untested Mohamed Al-Saiari could prove to be a bargain at $6.0m.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Ali Mabkhout ($9.5m)