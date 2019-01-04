The AFC Asian Cup Dream 11: Malaysia

Malaysia are still looking for their first AFC Asian Cup qualification since 2007 but the team have done well and it includes a finals appearance in the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2018.

With that, many are still tipping the team to be good enough to be competing in the continental tournement.

FOX Sports Malaysia takes a quick look at the best XI for Malaysia if they featured in the AFC Asian Cup.

GOALKEEPER

FARIZAL MARLIAS

First up is Farizal Marlias who is an excellent goalkeeper and plays his club football with Malaysian heavyweights Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Since representing the national team since 2009, Farizal has won 37 international caps for Malaysia.

DEFENDERS

LB: LA’VERE CORBIN-ONG

England-born La’vere Corbin-Ong is a 27-year-old left back who also plays club football with Johor Darul Ta’zim.

He has a Malaysian mother and Bajan father and grew up in Canada – making him eligible to play for Canada, England, Barbados and Malaysia.

CB: AIDIL ZAFUAN

Another player who plays club football with JDT, Aidil Zafuan is a 31-year-old defender who grew up through the ranks of Bukit Jalil Sports School.

Since representing Malaysia in 2008, he’s had 82 international caps and has scored three goals.

CB: SHAHRUL SAAD

At only 25 years old, Shahrul Saad already cements his place in the Malaysian national team and his excellent performances in the AFF Suzuki Cup has certainly turned some heads.

He plays club football for Perak and has 27 international caps for the team so far.

RB: SYAHMI SAFARI

Another young star, Syahmi Safari is part of the all-time best XI despite only being 20 years old.

The Selangor star, He only has 18 international caps so far but is pipped to be one of the better Malaysian players in the coming years.

MIDFIELDERS

DM: BRENDAN GAN

Towering opponents as he stands 180cm tall, Brendan Gan seems like the prototypical defensive midfielder.

The 30-year-old only has eight international caps so far and the Australia-born star plays club football for Perak.

CM: NATXO INSA

Natxo Insa may have been born in Spain, but he represents Malaysia and has made a single international appearance for the team.

At 32 years old, he plays for JDT and has had extensive experience playing in La Liga for clubs like Valencia and Villarreal.

CM: SYAMER KUTTY

Yet another JDT star making his name in the best XI of Malaysia, Syamer Kutty may only be 21 years old, but he has shown great patience and talent in the international stage.

With 12 international caps for the country, the future is bright for Syamer for both club and country.

FORWARDS

RW: MOHAMADOU SUMAREH

The Gambian-born Malaysian star, Mohamadou Sumareh is considered one of the best Malaysian players to feature for the nation.

Playing club football at Pahang, he has yet to reach his peak as he’s only 24 years old but has been impressive for both club and country.

LW: SAFAWI RASID

Another JDT star makes the list as Safawi Rasid is a 21-year-old forward who plays best football as a winger.

In 17 international appearances, Safawi has scored four goals for his nation, including one goal in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

FW: NORSHAHRUL IDLAN

Norshahrul Idlan is a 32-year-old forward who plays club football for Pahang.

He was definitely a standout player for Malaysia in their road to the final in the AFF Suzuki Cup as he scored five goals to help the team. He’s had 68 international appearances for the team and a total of 12 goals.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Khairul Fahmi (goalkeeper), Matthew Davies (right-back), Nor Azam Azih (central midfielder), Akhyar Rashid (left winger), Akram Mahinan (defensive midfielder), Shahrel Fikri (forward)