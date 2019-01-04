The AFC Asian Cup Dream 11: Cambodia

Cambodia have never qualified for an AFC Asian Cup in recent year — their latest appearance in the tournament coming in 1972 in which they played as the Khmer Republic. But what will be Cambodia’s best 11 if they could participate in the AFC Asian Cup 2019?

FOX Sports Cambodia tried to find out and the results are here.

GOALKEEPER

UM VICHET

The 25-year-old goalkeeper made his senior international debut during a 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup qualification against Brunei and has been a regular in the national team set up ever since. He was also in contention to guard the post for the Angkor Warriors at the recently concluded AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

DEFENDERS

CB: SOEUY VISAL

Only 23 years old, but Soeuy Visal is already a veteran when it comes to the international stage having made close to a half century of appearances for Cambodia since 2014. The defender who can play in the centre and also as a full-back is a member of the Svay Rieng FC in the Cambodian League.

CB: HONG PHENG

Hong Pheng came through the ranks at Baksey Chamkrong before joining Phnom Penh Crown in 2011. After three pretty disappointing seasons at Phnom Penh, Hong Pheng joined Boeung Ket where he has established himself as a key member of the squad. He was impressive for Cambodia in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

CB: REUNG BUNHEING

The 26-year-old National Defense Ministry player is adept at playing in both attack and defence and has recently turned out more often as an attacker for the national team. Reung made three appearances for Cambodia at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

RWB: SATH ROSIB

Sath Rosib made his debut for the Cambodia national team in March 2018 in a friendly against Laos and his star has only been on the rise ever since. The Boeung Ket defender already has seven caps for his country and looks to become a mainstay in the national team for years to come.

LWB: SARETH KRYA

Another star of Svay Rieng FC, Sareth was also part of the Cambodia national team that took part in the latest edition of Southeast Asia’s regional football competition. The 23-year-old made his International debut in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Jordan in 2017 and made three appearances in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stages.

MIDFIELDERS

RM: SOS SUHANA

The Nagaworld FC star had a decent outing in the AFF Cup 2018 providing two assists in the group stages. The 26-year-old has been a regular for Cambodia for years now and played a leading role for the nation in their unsuccessful AFC Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers campaign.

CM: KOUCH SOKUMPHEAK

A Cambodia Dream Team will be incomplete without their inspirational captain Kouch Sokumpheak. The Kampong Thom-born star has been a mainstay in the national team since 2006. The 31-year-old might be reaching the twilight of his career, but his influence on the team on and off the pitch has not yet diminished.

CM: THIERRY CHANTHA BIN

The France-born star has three goals from 33 international approaches for Cambodia. He currently plays for Malaysia Super League side Terengganu FC after stints in Thai League 2 with Krabi FC. He has also the experience of playing in Europe appearing for various French lower division clubs at the start of his career.

LM: CHANPOLIN ORN

Chanpolin is just 20 years of age, but was a key part of the Angkor Warriors squad coached by Japan football legend Keisuke Honda at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. With pace and dribbling skills to get past the opposition defenders, he can make that left hand side of the Cambodian attack his own for years to come if he continues to perform at the same level.

FORWARD

SOTHORN

The forward has just returned from a stint in France lower division clubs like ES Torcy, US Motte Servolex and Le Creusot to play for Phnom Penh Crown FC again in the Cambodian League. With the forward lineup of the national team misfiring, maybe it is time for the 31-year-old to get a chance to prove what he can bring to the squad.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Taing Sopheak, Math Norun, Um Oddom, Ouk Sovann, Tith Dina