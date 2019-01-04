AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Players to Watch: Chanathip Songkrasin

In Part 9 of FOX Sports Asia’s “Players to Watch” series for AFC Asian Cup 2019, we look closely at Chanathip Songkrasin, the Thailand wizard looking to set the stage alight.

If Chanathip Songkrasin started the year widely regarded as the best player in Southeast Asia, he has finished 2018 with a new status as one of the brightest prospects in the entire continent.

In his first full season in Japan, the silky-skilled playmaker was pivotal in Consadole Sapporo finishing a remarkable fourth in the J1 League and was deservedly named in the competition’s end-of-season Best XI.

For the next month, however, Chanathip will switch his attention to the international stage that is AFC Asian Cup 2019, where he will be looking to help Thailand reach the knockout round of the tournament for the first time since 1972.

From exciting 🌪 wing-wizards 🌪 to creative ⚡️ midfield geniuses ⚡️… the MIDFIELDERS will be looking to STEAL THE SHOW at @afcasiancup!@gabetan13 picks 6⃣ from 🇰🇷🇹🇭🇸🇦🇻🇳🇵🇭🇯🇵 to look out for at #AsianCup2019‼️https://t.co/QqMPLDuM5X — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 2, 2019

Having booked their place at the Asian Cup in the second round of qualifiers, Thailand will head into the competition as one of the 12 top-ranked teams but are coming off the back of a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign, where they were defending champions and heavy favourites but were eliminated in the semi-finals by Malaysia.

As we edge ever closer to the @afcasiancup, it’s time to focus on 🇹🇭 THAILAND‼As one of Asia’s TOP 12 teams but after a disappointing #AFFSuzukiCup18, can the Thais bounce back at #AsianCup2019???@gabetan13 takes a closer look at the 🐘🐘🐘https://t.co/664CJt5qcU — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 31, 2018

They did have to do without Chanathip then but will welcome back their star playmaker along with striker Teerasil Dangda and left-back Theerathon Bunmathan, who both also spent the past 12 months honing their craft in the top flight of Japanese football with Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Vissel Kobe respectively.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Chanathip is in full flight, few can stop him given he possesses a whole array of weapons, ranging from his blistering pace, untouchable dribbling and retention of the ball, as well as a full range of killer passes.

Considering he is still only 25, the pint-sized attacker still has plenty of time to progress in his career and a star turn at United Arab Emirates 2019 could just put him on the radar of European suitors.