AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines eager to compete against contenders

The Philippine national football team recently landed in Dubai as they prepare to make their debut in the AFC Asian Cup.

With 23 other nations looking for glory in the tournament, the Azkals are understandably considered as underdogs and find themselves in Group D of the competition alongside heavyweights Korea Republic, China PR and fellow debutants Kyrgyzstan.

Many argue that the Philippine team may have a hard time getting a win against the other teams, as Korea Republic are considered serious contenders as champions, while the Filipinos lost heavily to China a few years ago.

They beat Kyrgyzstan twice in 2016 but fate has changed recently as Kyrgyzstan has improved vastly and are in form coming in to the tournament. In fact, they are rated higher than the Philippines with the former being ranked 91st in FIFA, while the latter is at 116.

Azkals skipper Phil Younghusband spoke in a report , saying: “I think it’s a good draw because at least we’ve played two teams in the group before so we know what to expect.”

And while reaching the knockout stages may be a far-fetched target, finally making a debut in the AFC Asian Cup is an achievement on its own. Younghusband shared: “Every player dreams of representing their country in this kind of stage, in a tournament of this magnitude so we’re all excited to be here.”