The AFC Asian Cup All-Time Dream 11: Thailand

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is about to kick off on January 5 with 24 nations competing in six groups with the same goal — to become the kings of Asia.

Thailand have been away from this competition for 12 years but have returned this year to be among the big boys of Asian football. They join the hosts UAE, Bahrain and India in Group A with their campaign beginning against India on January 6.

But, before the Asian Cup, FOX Sports Thailand tried to create an All-Time Dream Team of the best players who have worn the colours of the War Elephants over the years.

This is what we came up with.

GOALKEEPER

SINTHAWEECHAI HATHAIRATTANAKOOL

Sinthaweechai, popularly known as Tee, was the legendary goalkeeper for Thailand who announced his retirement from international football only last year. After serving for 14 years, Sinthaweechai was one of the most important players for Thailand in many ASEAN and continental tournaments.

And the Asian Cup 2007 in which Thailand was the co-host was one such tournament that Sinthaweechai was in great form. He has always been a favourite of the masses.

DEFENDERS

RB: SUREE SUKHA

If you think of legendary twins, it is almost given that the name of Suree and Surat Sukha will come to your minds. Among them, Suree was considered an important piece of the War Elephants and is regarded as one of the best right-backs Thailand has produced.

Suree showed outstanding form at the Asian level and established a reputation for himself during the Asian Cup in 2007, allowing him to sign a contract with English Premier League side Manchester City.

LB: DUSIT CHALERMSAN

He is considered to be the best left-back of all time in Thailand. Dusit was well known for his set piece abilities as he had a knack of producing killer passes from free kicks, corner kicks and even with crosses which continues to inspire the younger generation of footballers in the nation.

Dusit played more than 120 matches for the national team and served the nation for 14 years (1992-2004), including helping the Thai national team to go to the Asian Cup in 1996 and 2000.

CB: NIWEAT SIRIWONG

Niweat is a versatile player with the skills to play in different positions including the right-back, centre-back or even as a defensive midfilder and this has in itself given him a legendary status with the Thailand national team over the years.

Niweat has won the AFF Cup in 2000 and also reprsetend Thailand at the Asian Cup on two occasions. He became the captain of. the national team before retiring in 2012.

CB: CHOKTAWEE PROMRAT

The popular footballer from Phang Nga Choketawee was a part of Thailand national setup from 1997 until 2005 and was also the captain in the 2004 AFC Asian Cup. In 2015, he led the Thailand U-23s to the 2015 Southeast Asian Games title as their head coach.

MIDFIELDERS

CM: THAWATCHAI DAMRONG-ONGTRAKUL

The midfielder played in the Asian Cup for the first time in 2000, at the age of 26. Considered to be an important force for the Thai national team, he was key as Thailand came back form one goal down to defeat North Korea 5-3 and also overcome Taiwan 1-0 in the qualifying rounds to reach the 2000 Asian Cup in Lebanon.

CM: SURACHAI JATURAPATTARAPONG

The diligent midfielder was in red hot form for the Thailand Farmers Bank Club in 1991 earning him the call-up to the national team for the Asian Cup at the age of just 22. Supachai, born in 1992 in Japan, played all three matches in the group stage though Thailand failed to progress earning draws against Qatar and China before losing to Saudi Arabia.

He also helped the national team to qualify for the next edition scoring two goals in a 7-1 win over Myanmar in the qualifying round. In the 1996 Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Thailand lost to Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq with Surachai playing two of those matches.

AM: TOTCHTAWAN SRIPAN

The legendary playmaker played two Asian Cups in 2000 and 2007, using the experience and skill on the ball to make things a whole lot easier for his teammates. He was also a great leader for younger players to follow as an example.

Totchtawan was a longstanding member of the Thailand national team playing from 1992 until his retirement in 2008. These days, he is the head coach of Suphanburi FC in Thai League 1.

FORWARDS

RW: TEERATEP WINOTHAI

Popularly known as Leesaw, Teeratep currently plays for Thai League 1 club Bangkok United and spent his youth career with Crystal Palace and Everton in England.

In 2007, Teeratep was a rising star showing promises with BEC Tero Sasana earning him a call-up to the national team for the 2007 AFC Asian Cup held in Southeast Asia. And he made the tournament memorable by providing two assists as Thailand overcame Oman 2-0 in the group stages.

LW: SUTEE SUKSOMKIT

The attacker earned over 60 caps for Thailand after making his debut in 2000 and also spent eight years between 2001 and 2009 playing abroad for several clubs in Singapore and Australia. Sutee won the AFF Cup twice in 2000 and 2002 and was also part of Thailand’s Asian Cup contingent on multiple occasions.

In the Asian Cup 2004, he scored against Japan in a 4-1 defeat while in the 2007 continental championship, he netted to give Thailand a 1-1 draw against Iraq. These days, Sutee is into coaching having managed two teams — Bangkok FC and Lampang FC since 2016.

ST: PIPAT THONKANYA

Pipat was the hero as Thailand defeated Oman 2-0 in the AFC Asian Cup 2007 as he scored both the goals of the match at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. Pipat scored over 100 club goals for various Thai clubs during his career and made 30 international appearances for the national team before retiring.