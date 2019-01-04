The AFC Asian Cup All-Time Dream 11: Vietnam

Vietnam make their first appearance in the AFC Asian Cup after a gap of 12 years and we thought it an opportune moment to take a look at how an all-time Vietnamese dream team will look like!

Vietnam’s previous appearance in the Asian Cup came in the 2007 edition when the continental championship was held across Southeast Asia and they did not disappoint reaching the quarterfinals of the competitions.

However, they have failed to make it to the grand stage until the latest edition of the tournament set to kick off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (January 5).

And they head into the tournament high on confidence having won just their second regional football title defeating Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last month.

So, here FOX Sports Vietnam’s Ty Dang lists out Vietnam’s all-time dream 11.

GOALKEEPER

DUONG HONG SON

Without doubt, Hong Son is one of the best goalkeepers in Vietnamese football history. Standing only 1.76 metres high, he was once disregarded as a defender and midfielder. But, Hong Son made up for the lack of stature with fast reflexes and excellent judgement to make himself one of the best goalkeepers in business and played an important role in the Golden Dragons winning their maiden AFF Suzuki Cup title back in 2008. He is also one of the two goalkeepers to win the Vietnamese Golden Ball.

DEFENDERS

CB: VU NHU THANH

With his natural talent and resilience, Vu Nhu Thanh has affirmed himself as one of the leading central defenders in Vietnamese football history. With a clever and modern play style, the centre-back was the mainstay of Vietnam’s backline that reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in 2007 and then went on to win the AFF Cup in 2008.

CB: QUE NGOC HAI

From being a talented but impulsive youngster and often making mistakes, Que Ngoc Hai has gone through an amazing journey become the leader of the national team that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. His reckless tackle on Tran Anh Khoa in 2015 seemed to have brought curtains down on Ngoc Hai’s rising career, but since then, the Vietnamese football fans have witnessed the ceaseless maturity from the centre-back.

CB: DO KHAI

Although playing a short career, Do Khai was one of the best defenders Vietnam have produced. Being a part of Vietnam’s golden generation along with Nguyen Hong Son, Le Huynh Duc and Van Sy Hung, Do Khai was a defensive rock for both his club and country before an injury cut short his promising career.

RWB: TRAN CONG MINH

Tran Cong Minh is considered one of the best wing backs in Vietnamese football and was a mainstay in the Golden Dragons squad from 1995 to 2000.

Tran Cong Minh’s outstanding talent was confirmed by the title of Vietnam Golden Ball in 1999. Until now, he is the first and only defender to win this noble individual title. .

LWB: HUYNH QUANG THANH

It is impossible not to mention the legendary Huynh Quang Thanh when we take a look at the best wing back in Vietnam’s history. He is a rare player who can play well on both the right and left backs and is known for his physicality on the pitch. Quang Thanh was also a member of Vietnam’s 2008 AFF Cup triumph and also scored against UAE in the Asian Cup 2007 helping the team reach the quarterfinals.

MIDFIELDERS

CM: NGUYEN MINH PHUONG

Nguyen Minh Phuong is considered the most talented midfielder of Vietnamese football. He possesses all the qualities of a leader at the middle of the park — a calm playing style, the ability to dictate matches, launch sharp attacks, good tactical vision and of course, a fine eye for goal. He too played a key role in Vietnam’s 2008 regional glory.

CM: LE QUOC VUONG

Although his career was marred with controversies, it is undeniable that Le Quoc Vuong was one of the best midfielders of his generation. The midfielder, born in 1982, was nominated for the Vietnamese Golden Ball as an ode to his exceptional skills with the ball.

FORWARDS

RF: NGUYEN QUANG HAI

The latest sensation in Vietnamese football, Quang Hai is the youngest player in the Dream Team at 21 but has already halted Vietnam win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and also luted the Golden Ball award last month.He has become an indispensable pillar of the Vietnamese team. The Hanoi FC attacker also played a key role in the AFC U23 Championship earlier last year when Vietnam finished runners-up.

LF: LE CONG VINH

It is impossible not to remember the name Le Cong Vinh when it comes to Vietnam’s greatest players. He wasn’t born much of a natural talent, but CV9 with hard work gradually asserted himself and become the top scorer in Vietnamese football history with 51 international goals. He guided Vietnam to the 2008 AFF Suzuki Cup triumph with his goals.

CF: LE HUYNH DUC

Together with teammate Nguyen Hong Son, Le Huynh Duc was the most prominent face of Vietnam’s golden generation. With technical ability and speed, it can be said that Huynh Duc is the best striker in the history of Vietnamese football. In his career as a player, the striker born in 1972 won numerous individual and collective honours.