Asian Cup 2019 Key Points: Patino, Schrock dazzle for Azkals despite Korea Republic loss

Philippines were defeated by Korea Republic in their AFC Asian Cup debut but Kelvin Leong reckons the Azkals can go home with their heads held high after a superb defensive performance.

The pre-match banter revolved around how many goals the Philippines will concede in the face of world-class opposition in the Group C opener but it all came to naught very quickly.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s charges were in no mood to be taken for a ride and came charging out of the blocks with plenty of endeavor and determination.

It took a goal from Hwang Ui-jo in the 66th minute to spare Korea Republic’s blushes but the Filipinos can go to bed tonight very, very proud of their efforts.

Here are some of the major talking points from the game…

Fearless captain Schrock led by example

The 32-year-old former Hoffenheim midfielder strutted out like a peacock with the captain’s armband and justified his confidence with a superb outing.

Playing on the right of a five-man defence, the Ceres-Negros star looked more like a Premier League player than the opposition captain Ki Sung-yueng.

Known for his attacking qualities, Schrock found another gear in his locker as he went up and down the flank, providing options in attack and covering his defence when under pressure.

First real chance of the second half for the Koreans!

Never one to show signs of weakness, the German-born midfielder even had the audacity to play with a smile on his face while the South Koreans struggled to find their rhythm!

THis man deserves an international trophy before he calls time on an illustrious playing career.

2. Paulo Bento clearly missed Son Heung-min’s creativity

They got the job done eventually but there were times in the first 66 minutes where Portuguese coach Paulo Bento must have wondered if three points were in the bag.

The Koreans struggled despite owning plenty of possession – 80.8 per cent – and never quite got it right in front of goal in the first-half. They completed 719 passes as compared to the Azkals who had 171 but never quite threatened Michael Falkesgaard in goal.

Koo Ja-choel had a quiet game and had it not been for that moment of individual brilliance from Gamba Osaka star Hwang Ui-jo, this would have been a disastrous night for the two-time Asian Cup winners.

After more than an hour of trying and failing, the Koreans finally take the lead through Hwang Ui-Jo!

Tottenham Hotspur star Son is due to arrive in time for the third game against China PR but Bento will be desperate for his attackers to find their feet before that.

The South Koreans last won the coveted trophy in 1960 and a lot of work has to be done in the coming days if they are to fulfil their lofty ambitions.

3. Philippines back-three stand tall as one

This performance showed why there was so much pessimism when Luke Woodland was injured at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and why Alvaro Silva was included in that squad even when his international clearance was in doubt.

Together with Stephan Palla, the trio frustrated the Koreans with some resolute defending, at times throwing their bodies on the line to get the job done.

Despite Korea’s 74 per cent possession in the first half, the Azkals defence pushed them away from Falkesgaard’s goal and the Taeguk Warriors ended the half with only five shots, two on target.

Their defence was finally breached in the 66th minute but they can hold their heads up high for an outstanding night at the Al Maktoum Stadium.

4. Jung Woo-young only bright spark for favourites

The attack was blunt, creativity was lacking and the defence looked vulnerable whenever Philippines got into their half.

An inspid performance from the pre-tournament favourites but Bento will be happy with his midfield general Jung Woo-young.

The Al Sadd dynamo tried to inspire his teammates in the first half with his energetic runs and was largely responsible for starting most of Korea’s dangerous moves.

The towering midfielder also took up set-piece responsibilities when the opportunity arose and will definitely be a key player if Korea Republic are to lift a third title.

5. Javier Patino kept South Korea defence honest

The man with Spanish roots played like he came from Barcelona on a night where the likes of Hwang and Koo were supposed to shine.

While the Koreans spent most of their time camped inside the Filipino half, their defenders had to keep their eyes glued to Patino who took up the lone striker role with aplomb.

Whenever his team went on the break, Patino almost certainly got involved and if you missed his first-half volley that deserved a goal, you need to go back and watch the replay.

Javier Patino strikes a sweet volley from Daisuke Sato's amazing aerial ball but straight at the Korean goalkeeper!

He was at it again on 53 minutes when three Koreans failed to stop his bullish run from deep and he almost scored, only for goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to save the day.

They might have lost the battle but Patino has given the Azkals enough reason to believe when they go into their remaining Group C games against China PR and Kyrgyzstan.