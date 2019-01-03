AFC Asian Cup 2019: Lebanon predicted XI

Lebanon will attempt to upset the odds as they head to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a clear mission in sight. Get as far as possible.

The nation will be competing under manager Miodrag Radulović from Montenegro and possess the tools to trouble any opposition on their day.

In captain and striker Hassan Maatouk, Lebanon have the all the inspiration they need to pick themselves up and fight, so don’t be surprised if you see The Cedars pull off a stunning victory or two.

Here is the confirmed Lebanon squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lebanon’s 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Mehdi Kahlil (Al Ahed), Ahmad Taktouk (Safa), Mostafa Matar (Salam Zgharta)

Defenders: Kassem El Zein (Nejmeh), Mootaz Bellah El Jounaidi (Al Ansar), Nour Mansour (Al Ahed), Joan Oumari (Al Nasr), George Felix Melki (AFC Eskilstuna), Mohamed Zein El Abidine Tahan (Safa), Walid Ismail (Salam Zgharta), Ali hamam (Nejmeh)

Midfielders: Samir Ayass (Al Ahed), Mohamed Haidar (Al Ahed), Robert Alexander Melki (AFC Eskilstuna), Adnan Haidar (Al Ansar), Nader Matar (Nejmeh), Haytham Faour (Al Ahed), Hassan Chaitou (Al Ansar),

Forwards: Hassan Maatouk (Nejmeh), Hassan Chaito (Al Ansar), Hilal Alhelwe (Apollon Smirnis FC), Rabih Ataya (Al Ahed), Bassel Jradi (Hadjuk Split)

They may end up being a slightly defensive unit at times, as their current form has shown, so the following is the predicted line-up we’re going with: