AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia add Europa League striker as late replacement

Australia begin their title defence of the AFC Asian Cup soon, but the Socceroos squad went through a late change today, as striker Apostolos Giannou was added to the team.

Australia were forced into making a change in attack after Martin Boyle suffered a knee injury, and the official AFC site has now confirmed that Giannou will be taking his place.

The AEK Larnaca striker was playing Europa League football in 2018, and enters the Asian Cup with the experience of playing against some of the better teams in Europe.

“Apostolos has been playing regularly in Cyprus with his club, as well as in the UEFA Europa League throughout 2018. He has arrived with the determination to impress and make the most of the opportunity,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

As for the man himself, Giannou has mentioned that he is ready to give his all for his nation at the tournament.

“I will be doing everything that I can to impress in training and perform in matches here in the UAE. We have a great squad with a great culture and together I believe we will achieve our goals at the tournament.”

Australia are drawn in Group B alongside Jordan Syria and Palestine in what appears to be a straight-forward escape to the next round.