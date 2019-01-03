Qatar’s promising star Akram Afif has said that he doesn’t fear the pressure to perform at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 adding that he will instead look to “turn it into a positive” during the upcoming tournament.

Qatar, who will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, are on a rebuilding job when it comes to their national team and Akram is one of the key young stars who is expected to lead the team into the biggest sporting show on planet come 2022.

One of their major tests along that road comes in the form of the Asian Cup which will get underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5. And Akram says he that he and his teammates are raring to go in the continental showpiece.

“Every team will try to win the title. We’re not short of enthusiasm and the desire to compete fiercely. We want to go as far as possible. Our preparations have been more than excellent,” the Villarreal player who played on loan at Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd last season told FIFA.com.

“Our preparations have been more than excellent. We’ve played a number of impressive games against teams with various playing styles in the past few months. That’s helped us build our experience, improve our physical fitness and understanding, and test a lot of tactical plans. I believe we’re ready to translate all that on to the pitch,” he said.

Qatar are pitted with Lebanon, DPR Korea and Saudi Arabia in Group E of the Asian Cup and Akram expects nothing less than tight matches against these opponents in the group stage. “None of those are easy teams since they’ve all made it to the finals,” said the Qatari international.

“Our first game will be against Lebanon and usually the opening matches are tough as each side is trying to avoid defeat. But we’ll insist on going for all three points because that’s the key to further progress. In the second game, we’ll be up against Korea DPR, a team with an east-Asian football style and we have an idea about how to play against them,” said the 22-year-old who made made nine La Liga appearances for Sporting Gijon during 2016-17 season.

“The third game will be against Saudi Arabia, who featured at the World Cup last summer and acquired considerable experience. The Saudi players have also developed their skills further in the domestic league this season. We’ll take each game as it comes and play the 90 minutes of every match with a view to qualifying. Then we’ll see what we do in the subsequent rounds,” he added.

The Qatar winger said that he had dreamt of playing in tournaments like Asian Cup when he was a kid. “From day one, I dreamt about taking part in tournaments like this. I remember being a supporter of the team during the 2011 finals in Qatar. Eight years later, my dream is coming true,” he said

However, he said that he is not bogged down by the pressure that comes with it.

“Personally, I don’t fear pressure, and if there’s pressure I’ll turn it into a positive. If I find myself under man-to-man pressure, that won’t be a big deal as I’m not the only player in the team. My team-mates are capable of compensating for that in their own positions. We know the coach has effective solutions to all these tactical issues,” Akram said.