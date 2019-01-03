AFC Asian Cup 2019: India goalkeeper Gurpreet looking for best possible result against Thailand

India begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 adventure with their first game of the tournament coming against Thailand in Group A on Sunday.

One of the players expected to start that game for the Blue Tigers is goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who has earned plaudits for his superior shot-stopping ability.

Speaking with the AIFF and as reported by their website, Sandhu revealed that India are gunning for the best possible result when they take on Thailand in their first game of the continental tournament.

“No team will come into the Asian Cup without doing their homework. I am sure the other three teams will hold us in high regards as well. All of our three opponents are big challenges to face,” the Indian keeper said.

“We have to be smart in our approach. We have to take it one game at a time, look to get the best possible result in the first game, and then approach the second match accordingly. “

India have been drawn in Group A at the AFC Asian Cup, and face a tough task getting through a group also comprising of Thailand, Bahrain and the hosts UAE.