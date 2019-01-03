Hosts United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) star forward Ahmed Khalil has said that the nation is dreaming of seeing their team on the podium at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 come February 1.

UAE will open their campaign against Bahrain in the tournament opener on January 5 and will also face Southeast Asian giants Thailand and a young India in the group stages.

And Khalil, one of the key players in the squad, stressed the opportunity the Emirati footballers have as they ready to play the continent’s biggest football tournament on their home soil.



“The current generation of players is in need for a new achievement that would immortalise their name in UAE football records, especially on a continental level,” Khalil told The National.

“Winning the Asian Cup is our goal and our players are very much aware of the extent of the responsibility that they bear. They also know that everyone is eager about our team’s participation in this tournament and to watch us in the final,” he said.

“Winning the cup requires a lot of effort and concentration,” said the 27-year-old Shabab Al-Ahli star. “I wish all the best for the players. However, victory cannot be achieved by wishes, but by serious and continuous work,” he said.

“We are all dreaming of seeing our team on the podium. But turning this dream into a reality can only be achieved by exerting more effort and working in the right way.”