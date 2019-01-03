AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand’s Korrakot hoping to play alongside vice-captain Theerathon

Thailand begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 adventure in a few days against India, and their squad looks ready to give it their all.

In fact, one of their players has pledged his complete allegiance to the War Elephants and insists he is all for the team, heading into the continental tournament.

The Nation caught up with Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri ahead of Thailand’s first match in the UAE, and the Buriram United star mentioned that he has no problems with fellow countryman Theerathon Bunmathan taking his place at left-back.

“I look at this as being positive for the team. The coach has more options at left back,” Korrakot said.

“So he has my support … or it would be even better if we could play together.”

It is pertinent to note that Korrakot filled in for Theerathon at left-back during Thailand’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 outing, and did a rather good job in that position.

It remains to be seen which position, if any, Korrakot takes up in Thailand’s first Group A match against India.