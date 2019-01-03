AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic’s Viktor Maier ruled out of the tournament

Kyrgyz Republic defender Viktor Maier has been ruled out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 due to an injury, the Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic has said.

Maier will now be replaced by Pavel Sidorenko who plays for Dordoi Bishkek in the 23-man squad for the continental championship.

“The entire coaching staff hoped that Viktor would have time to fully prepare for the Asian Cup, but due to a previous injury, the process of rehabilitation and preparation requires more time,” said Kyrgyzstan national team head coach Aleksandr Krestinin.

ОФИЦИАЛЬНО: Виктор Майер не сыграет на Кубке Азии – 2019 из-за травмы. Его место в составе Национальной команды займет игрок ФК “Дордой” Павел Сидоренко.https://t.co/USajrA0HCU pic.twitter.com/XZOOtiOa4n — FFKR (@_FFKR) January 2, 2019

“In such a situation, we have no right to risk the player’s health and, for our part, we will provide all the necessary support. We look forward to have him for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier set to begin later this year,” said the Russian coach.

Maier who has spent most of his club career in Germany has won 17 international caps for his home nation and currently plies his trade with German side SC Wiedenbruck.

(Photo credit: FFKR)