AFC Asian Cup 2019: We will miss Yoshida – Southampton boss Hasenhuttl on Japan star’s absence

Southampton have wished Maya Yoshida the very best for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl knows he will now be stretched at the back thanks to the absence of the Japan defender.

Speaking to the official Southampton website, the Austrian manager said – “I miss Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Maya Yoshida both nearly until the end of January, and they are two of my best players.”

Yoshida was part of the eleven that went to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this week and picked up an unlikely 0-0 draw against Chelsea, with the defender performing admirably.

The Japanese has been an integral part of the Southampton side in recent years, and is something of a fan favorite already at St.Mary’s.

Nonetheless, he will now focus his energies on helping Japan perhaps win the Asian Cup with the Samurai Blue already one of the favorites to win the competition along with the likes of Australia and South Korea.