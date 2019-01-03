AFC Asian Cup 2019: Germany’s World Cup-winning star Mario Gotze praises India youngster

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicks off very soon, and one of the teams involved in the first round of matches is India.

The Blue Tigers head into the tournament with some confidence from earlier outings, and will be keen to impress on the big stage.

The entire Indian football team was given a lift today thanks to a message sent from German Bundesliga sides who wished the whole team luck, and specifically pointed out a few players.



Claudio Pizarro of Werder Bremen had special thoughts for India captain Sunil Chhetri, but it was Germany’s World Cup winning star Mario Gotze who specifically recognized the talents of youngster Anirudh Thapa with a heartfelt message –

“Anirudh, you have got everything it takes to become the country’s next big superstar. Go on then, make your mark.”

Yann Sommer of Borussia Monchengladbach chimed in with his own piece of advice for keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, while striker Timo Werner had choice words for India’s sharpshooter Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Lothar Matthaus was the last to give his advice and wish the Indian team luck before the start of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 that begins with a tough game against Thailand.