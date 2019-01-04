AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group A Preview

As the buildup to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 continues, FOX Sports Asia looks at each of the six groups in detail, starting with Group A which consists of the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, India and Bahrain.

TEAMS

United Arab Emirates (hosts), Thailand, India, Bahrain

FIXTURES

January 5: UAE v Bahrain (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

January 6: Thailand vs India (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30pm local time)

January 10: India v UAE (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

January 10: Bahrain v Thailand (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 3pm local time)

January 14: India vs Bahrain (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 8pm local time)

January 14: UAE v Thailand (Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 8pm local time)

PREVIEW

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

FIFA World Ranking: 79

Asian Cup appearances: 9

Road to Qualification: Hosts

Last 5 games: Yemen (2-0), Bolivia (0-0), Venezuela (0-2), Honduras (0-0), Laos (3-0)

As hosts, UAE are expected to put on a show for their fans. They are the favourites to top group A comfortably and even have an outside shot at going all the way to the final.

The Whites have had a rather rocky time of it under veteran coach Alberto Zaccheroni and will also be without the services of Omar Abdulrahman for the competition, but despite the setback, they have the firepower to brush past the rest of the teams in their group.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Khalid Essa (Al Ain), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), Mohamed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda);

Defenders: Mohamed Ahmed (Al Ain), Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain), Khalifa Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Fares Juma (Al Jazira), Khalifa Mubarak (Al Nasr), Mahmoud Khamis (Al Nasr), Walid Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai);

Midfielders: Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Amer Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Rayan Yaslam (Al Ain), Mohamed Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira), Majed Hassan (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Khamis Esmail (Al Wasl);

Forwards: Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Saif Rashid (Sharjah), Ismail Matar (Al Wahda).

Key player: Ali Mabkhout

Mabkhout starred for his nation in their previous Asian Cup campaign, winning the Golden Boot award for his five-goal effort in the tournament. Alongside strike partner Ahmed Khalil, Mabkhout will look to fire his side to glory.

INDIA

FIFA World Ranking: 97

Asian Cup appearances: 3

Road to Qualification: Asian Cup Qualification Third Round – Group B Toppers with 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss

Match 1: Myanmar 0-1 India

Match 2: India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic

Match 3: Macau 0-2 India

Match 4: India 4-1 Macau

Match 5: India 2-2 Myanmar

Match 6: Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 India

All the headlines heading into the competition have surrounded manager Stephen Constantine and his future. The Englishman is only contracted until the end of the Asian Cup and will need a great showing from his charges to even have a chance of securing an extension.

The spotlight will also be on his tactics. Constantine is not the biggest fan of free-flowing attacking football, and that has caused some anger among fans of the Blue Tigers who have grown frustrated with the side’s inability to score goals.

With a shaky backline, though, India will need to be more expansive if they are to stand a chance of qualifying.

India failed to qualify in 2015 and crashed out in the group stages in 2011, so they will be hoping for an improved display this time around.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City), Vishal Kaith (Pune City)

Defenders: Pritam Kotal (ATK), Sarthak Golui (Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters), Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos)

Midfielders: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru), Rowllin Borges (NorthEast United), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters), Ashique Kuruniyan (Pune City), Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin), Jackichand Singh (Goa), Pronay Halder (ATK)

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur), Balwant Singh (ATK)

Key Player: Sunil Chhetri

India’s captain top-scored for them in qualification, netting eight times in total, and will, as always, be expected to produce the goods on the big stage.

Chhetri is India’s highest ever goal-scorer and the second highest active goalscorer in international football (behind only Cristiano Ronaldo).

With India expected to absorb a lot of the pressure, they aren’t going to see too much of the ball to create chances, which means Chhetri will have to be at his sharpest to convert anything that comes his way.

THAILAND

FIFA World Ranking: 118

Asian Cup appearances: 6

Road to Qualification: Asian Cup Qualification Second Round – Group F Toppers with 4 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses

Match 1: Thailand 1-0 Vietnam

Match 2: Chinese Taipei 0-2 Thailand

Match 3: Thailand 2-2 Iraq

Match 4: Vietnam 0-3 Thailand

Match 5: Thailand 4-2 Chinese Taipei

Match 6: Iraq 2-2 Thailand

Last 5 matches: Malaysia (2-2), Malaysia (0-0), Singapore (3-0), Philippines (1-1), Indonesia (4-2)

Thailand enter the Asian Cup on the back of a disappointing Suzuki Cup campaign where they failed to defend their crown. They will be looking to make amends as they seek their first knockout stage berth since 1972.

Manager Milovan Rajevac is under some pressure, having been issued an ultimatum by the Thailand FA to guide the side to the knockout rounds or look for another job and he will need no further motivation to put his best foot forward and inspire his men.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United), Saranon Anuin (Chiangrai United), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United)

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan (Muangthong United), Chalermpong Kerdkaew (Nakhon Ratchasima), Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Suphan Thongsong (Suphanburi), Mika Chunuonsee (Bangkok United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United)

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United), Sumanya Purisai (Bangkok United), Thitipan Puangchan (BG Pathum United), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (PG Pathum United), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Pokklaw Anan (Bangkok United)

Forwards: Adisak Kraisorn (Muangthong United), Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Chananan Pombuppha (Suphanburi), Siroch Chatthong (PT Prachuap), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)

Key Player: Chanathip Songkrasin

After missing the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, Thailand’s star man Chanathip Songkrasin is back in the squad and expected to be a driving force in their charge towards the knockout rounds.

Chanathip has had a fine domestic season, being named in the J League Team of the Year, and he will be tasked with creating chances for the likes of Teerasil Dangda and co.

BAHRAIN

FIFA World Ranking: 113

Asian Cup appearances: 5

Road to Qualification: Asian Cup Qualification Third Round – Group E toppers, with 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss

Match 1: Bahrain 0-0 Singapore

Match 2: Turkmenistan 1-2 Bahrain

Match 3: Bahrain 5-0 Chinese Taipei

Match 4: Chinese Taipei 2-1 Bahrain

Match 5: Singapore 0-3 Bahrain

Match 6: Bahrain 4-0 Turkmenistan

Last 5 games: Korea DPR (4-0), Tajikistan (5-0), Oman (1-2), Myanmar (4-1), Syria (0-1)

Despite looking like underdogs on paper, Bahrain will want to prove they are not simply present to make up the numbers.

While they are unlikely to make it through the group stages, they cannot be written off completely and could pull off an upset or two.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sayed Shubbar Alawi (Najma), Yusuf Habib Hasan (Malkiyah), Abdulkarim Fardan (Riffa)

Defenders: Sayed Mahdi Baqer (Nasr), Waleed Mohamed Alhayam (Muharraq), Hamad Mahmood Alshamsan (Riffa), Ahmed Merza Moosa (Hidd), Ahmed Ali Juma (Muharraq), Sayed Redha Isa (Riffa), Ahmed Mubarak Bughammar (Hidd), Ahmed Abdulla Ali (Najma)

Midfielders: Sayed Dhiya (Nasr), Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi (Muharraq), Mohamed Jasim Marhoon (Riffa), Ali Jaafar Madan (Najma), Ali Abdul Haram (Riffa), Jasim Ahmed Alshaikh (Ahli), Komail Hasan Alaswad (Riffa), Jamal Rashed Abdulrahman (Muharraq)

Forwards: Mahdi Faisal Alhumaidan (Ahli), Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Bohemians 1905), Mohamed Saad Alromaihi (Manama), Sami Mohamed Alhusaini (East Riffa)

Key player: Abdulla Yusuf Helal

Yusuf Helal made history by becoming the first player from Bahrain to sign for a top-tier European club, when he made the move to Bohemians Praha 1905.

He will hold the key to Bahrain’s fortunes with his abilities in front of goal.

Predictions

UAE have the top spot sealed in my opinion, so it essentially boils down to a battle for second. India and Thailand will both fancy their chances of overcoming Bahrain who are no pushovers themselves.

If FIFA rankings serve as a guiding light, the Blue Tigers should be favourites to secure a berth in the knockout stages. However, that is not quite the case and Thailand are definitely the more favoured team.

Milovan Rajevac’s side have most of their star players back and raring to go and they could just about pip Constantine’s men to the second spot, with India finishing third and Bahrain rounding off the bottom.

India could still qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams though.

First place: UAE

Second place: Thailand