The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Oman

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Oman in this preview.

Oman enter their fourth Asian Cup on the back of a famous Gulf Cup triumph and would want to better their previous group-stage finishes in the continent’s biggest football tournament. The previous three Asian cup appearances for The Reds – in 2004, 2007 and 205 – finished in group stage exits.

Last time out in 2015, Oman were drawn with Australia, South Korea and Kuwait. They finished third in the group, behind Australia and Korea after having lost to both of them. They did register a victory against Kuwait though.

OMAN FACTFILE

Coach: Pim Verbeek

Captain: Ahmed Al-Mahaijri

Best performance at Asian Cup: Group stage (2004, 2007 & 2015)

Last time out in 2015: Group stage

FIXTURES

January 9: Uzbekistan vs Oman (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 5.30pm local time)

January 13: Oman vs Japan (Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi – 5.30pm local time)

January 17: Oman vs Turkmenistan (Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5.30pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – MOHAMMED AL HOSNI

A lot would depend on Mohamed Al Hosni’s form if Oman are to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Al-Nahda in the Oman Pro League and will have to carry the weight of the team on his shoulders and see them through to the next round.

THE YOUNG STAR – JAMEEL AL YAHMADI

هدف في قمة الروعة من لاعب نادي الشباب جميل اليحمدي ” مع منتخب عمان ( العسكري )

جمع اللقاء المنتخب العسكري مع نظيره المنتخب العسكري البحريني pic.twitter.com/o3kOGRXMg1 — نادي الشباب العماني (@AlShababc) January 18, 2017

One of the Reds’ best players is the 22-year-old Jameel Al Yahmadi. The winger made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has since gone on to cement his palce in the side.

The youngster started all of Oman’s matches in their triumphant Gulf Cup run and his pace and skills will be a great asset to Verbeek’s side in the tournament.

THE VERDICT

Oman have been in scintillating form in 2018 and would want to carry that into the new year. Though they did lose 5-0 to Australia in one of the Asian Cup preparation friendlies, they do have a good chance of making it to the round-of-16 this time.

The expectations back home have increased as well with the Gulf Cup triumph, and if not as one of the top two teams from their group, The Reds can certainly qualify for the knockout as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stage.