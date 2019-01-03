AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 5 international goalscorers in the tournament

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 just days away, FOX Sports Asia looks at five players in the competition who have scored the most international goals for their respective nations.

Goal scoring is an art; arguably the most important skill needed in football. While some players are born with an eye for goal, some develop into prolific goal scorers over time, hitting the back of the net on a regular basis to steal the limelight for their side.

The upcoming Asian Cup will feature a number of world-class strikers who have made a living out of being in the right place at the right time, and here we take a look at five of the most prolific ones in the international arena:

#5 Teerasil Dangda (Thailand – 42 goals)

Thailand’s captain for the Asian Cup, Teerasil Dangda returns after being omitted from the War Elephants’ Suzuki Cup squad earlier this year.

Teerasil has 42 goals for Thailand from just 95 appearances and is the only member of the current Thai squad who featured in their previous Asian Cup sojourn.

= 4 Ahmed Khalil (United Arab Emirates – 46 goals)

UAE have two strikers on this list, both of whom have scored the same number of goals. Shabab Al-Ahli striker Ahmed Khalil rose through the ranks, featuring for all of UAE’s age group sides and putting the whole continent on notice with his performances.

However, he couldn’t replicate that form with the senior team, struggling to make an impact in the 2011 Asian Cup as well as the 2012 Olympics, failing to score a single goal in both competitions.

He burst onto the scene in his second Asian Cup – the 2015 edition – scoring four goals to end the tournament ass his side’s second highest scorer.

His prowess in front of goal was also on show in a 2018 World Cup qualification match when he struck four goals against Malaysia in a 10-0 victory.

= 4 Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates – 46 goals)

Arguably one of the most prolific strikers set to feature in the Asian Cup, Ali Mabkhout has notched 46 goals for the UAE in just 73 appearances.

Mabkhout was in prolific form in the 2015 Asian Cup, scoring five goals over the course of the competition and winning the Golden Boot in the process.

He also set a record in Iran’s 2-1 victory over Bahrain by scoring the fastest ever goal in Asian Cup history, finding the back of the net within 14 seconds of kickoff.

Forming a formidable strike partnership with Ahmed Khalil, the onus will be on the two lethal forwards to lead their side to a respectable finish.

#2 Phil Younghusband (Philippines – 52 goals)

Phil Younghusband is his nation’s highest capped player as well as top scorer.

Philippines football has ridden on the shoulders of Phil and his brother James Younghusband’s shoulders for years, and that script continued in the Asian Cup qualifiers when a last-minute penalty from Phil against Tajikistan secured them a berth in the Asian Cup for the first time in their history.

He scored five goals in six games during qualification to finish as his side’s top scorer in the qualifiers.

The 31-year-old has scored 52 goals in 105 appearances for the Azkals and while he failed to find the back of the net too often in the recently concluded Suzuki Cup, he will be looking to make amends when he takes the field in the Asian Cup.

#1 Sunil Chhetri (India – 65 goals)

India’s shining light for over a decade, Sunil Chhetri has waged a lone war trying to establish India on the world map and make them a force to be reckoned with.

Chhetri has scored a whopping 65 international goals from 104 appearances and comfortably tops this list. In fact, he is second on the list of most goals in international fixtures, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, and level with Lionel Messi.

Chhetri scored his first international goal way back in 2005 against Pakistan and he hasn’t slowed down since.

His contributions will play a major role in India’s run in the competition and the skipper of the Blue Tigers will look to at least lead them into the knockout rounds.