AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran manager Carlos Queiroz to take up vacant Colombia position after Asian Cup – Reports

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz’s future continues to be shrouded in mystery amid reports of the Portuguese agreeing terms with the Colombian Football Federation to take charge of their national team following the conclusion of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Queiroz had earlier explained that his future will depend on Iran’s performance at the continental competition.

“At the moment, I just concentrate on the AFC Asian Cup. We are going to win the title and make the Iranian people happy. My current contract runs until the AFC Asian Cup and the future is in God’s hands. The football coaches cannot decide their future because their future depends on the results they earn. At the moment, we concentrate on booking a place at the Asian Cup semis.”

The former Real Madrid manager was denied a contract extension following Iran’s exit in the 2018 World Cup despite their impressive performances.

Now, reports have emerged that he has agreed personal terms with the Colombian Football Federation to take charge of the side.

Colombia’s former manager Jose Pekerman resigned following a respectable showing at the World Cup and Los Cafeteros have been led by interim boss Arturo Reyes in the meantime.

As of right now, Queiroz will look to put speculation regarding his future out of his mind as he looks to focus on the task at hand – guiding Iran to their fourth Asian Cup title.