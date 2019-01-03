AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam’s first objective at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is to qualify for the knockout stages, according to their coach Park Hang-seo.

Vietnam are pooled with Iran, Iraq and Yemen in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup which will begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5.

The Golden Dragons will open their campaign against Iraq on January 8.

“After winning the AFF Suzuki Cup, the fans’ expectations are high at the Asian Cup. The first goal of the Vietnamese team is to qualify for the next round,” Park was quoted as saying by Tasnim News Agency.

“To advance to the Round of 16, you have to earn at least four points. It’s very difficult to beat Iran but we will progress if we can overcome Yemen and Iraq,” the South Korean tactician said.

Vietnam will face Asian heavyweights Iran on January 12 before wrapping up their group stage commitments with a match against Asian Cup debutants Yemen on January 16.