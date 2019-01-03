Iran national team head coach Carlos Queiroz has requested Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran president Mehdi Taj to protect his players from those who wants distract them.

Iran will face Yemen in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on January 7. They will also face Vietnam and Iraq on January 12 and 16 respectively in the group stages.

“We want to participate in the Asian Cup with high concentration and I want Mr. Taj to protect us from the people who want to distract us from whatever our primary goal is,” the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by Tehran Times.

“Iran football officials should have learned from the past and they must protect us from the people who want to distract our concentration. It’s not the right time. We must be protected from crocodiles,” Queiroz told the media ahead of the tournament.

The Asian Cup — a competition Iran has not won in 43 years despite being heavyweights of Asian football over the years — could be Queiroz’s final assignment for Iran with his future beyond the continental competition undecided.

“We are concentrating on our first match against Yemen. The first game is always the most difficult game in these kind of competitions. It’s a game we need to win. It’s a crucial game. Needless to say Iran have not won the title for more than 40 years. The country’s clubs also had their problems,” Queiroz said.

“When I took charge of Team Melli seven years ago, the most of Iranian people were afraid of Bahrain football team. And I have to emphasise once again that Japan, South Korea and Australia are the favourites to book a place in semifinals and we will also do our best,” he said.