AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran training session delayed due to AFC ‘blunder’

Iran’s tempestuous preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 continued, with a logistics blunder by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) causing a two-hour delay in Team Melli’s first training session.

Iran have already been rocked by injuries and off-field controversies and this is the latest in a long list of struggles they have endured in the build-up to the Asian Cup.

This time around, it is believed that due to a blunder by the AFC, their equipment for training arrived at the venue close to two hours late, forcing Iran to delay their training session.

🤦‍♂️ AFC gonna AFC. AFC with a logistical blunder as 🇮🇷#TeamMelli equipment arrived late. This caused a 2-hour delay in Iran’s first training session. Carlos Queiroz first voiced concern with the Asian Cup organizing committee preparation, when he visited the UAE, months ago. pic.twitter.com/f26v5uPGXU — PersianFootball.com (@PersianFutbol) January 2, 2019

This is not the first time red flags have been raised regarding the functioning of the Asian Cup’s organizing committee, with Iran coach Carlos Queiroz having expressed his concerns a few months ago.

They will, however, have to put this incident behind them and focus on the task at hand, which is to bring the trophy back to Iran for the first time since 1976.

Queiroz’s side have been drawn alongside Iraq, Vietnam and Yemen, and are expected to top their group with ease.