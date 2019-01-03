AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic star Son Heung-min ‘very sorry’ to leave Spurs for national duty

Korea Republic star Son Heung-min is excited at the prospect of turning out for his national side in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which begins later this week, but also expressed his regret at having to abandon Tottenham at a crucial period in the Premier League season.

Tottenham sit in the second spot in the league, just six points behind early pacesetters Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and are in pole position take advantage of any slip-ups by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

However, they will have to sustain their title challenge without one of their most important players, with Son headed to the UAE to help Korea Republic in their pursuit of a third Asian Cup crown.

The 26-year-old expressed his sorrow at having to miss such a crucial part of Tottenham’s season, especially since he also missed a chunk of their campaign earlier due to his involvement in the Asian Games.

“Of course I feel very sorry because I miss already in September,” said Son, before adding, “I feel sorry for my team-mates, the fans and the coaching staff. It’s difficult. Sometimes you think it’s a bit sad, but it is also important for my country.”

Son has been in sparkling form this season, scoring eight goals and assisting five in just 16 games for Spurs, but he could potentially miss out on the games against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle in the league as well as the Carabao Cup match against Chelsea.

When Son returned from Asian Games duty, he looked quite off-color and began the season slowly, which Spurs cannot afford a repeat of if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Korea Republic kick-start their Asian Cup campaign on January 7 against the Philippines, but Son will link up with the squad only ahead of their final group game against China.