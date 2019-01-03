Thailand suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Oman on Wednesday in their final warm-up match ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The War Elephants are scheduled to open their campaign in the continental championship against India on January 6 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

But, in their final friendly game ahead of the Asian Cup, Thailand, coached by Milovan Rajevac, were handed a 2-0 defeat by reigning Arabian Gulf Cup champions Oman.

Oman went ahead early in the first half through Ahmed Al-Mahaijri. The scored remained 1-0 to the Gulf nation at halftime, but Thailand found themselves even further behind in the second half when Al-Mahaijir found his second of the night.

The defeat will cause concern for Rajevac as he saw his side go down to Oman despite fielding stars like Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda. He will now be hoping that his team’s form picks up by the time they face India.

Thailand will then play Bahrain on January 10 before facing hosts UAE on January 14.

(Photos credit: Thailand Football Association)