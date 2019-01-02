AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran predicted XI

Iran take to the field in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 under the tutelage of vastly experienced head coach Carlos Queiroz. FOX Sports Asia predicts how they could line up.

Iran come into the tournament with star player Sardar Azmoun thankfully having reversing his post-World Cup 2018 retirement. Iran will need the Rubin Kazan forward’s creative spark to inspire them past the group stages, which sees them drawn alongside Yemen, Vietnam and Iraq.

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will also have to deliver, if Iran is to be successful. Ehsan Hajsafi, who initially featured at left back for the team during the World Cup, will likely take over the injured Saeid Ezatolahi’s position at the base of midfield. His performances will also be key in determining if Iran win the midfield battle.

Under the stewardship of Carlos Queiroz, the team proved in the 2018 World Cup that they are certainly no pushovers, beating Morocco, drawing with a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal and losing only narrowly to Spain.

They will again turn to the Portuguese tactician’s ability to set them up as hard to beat as possible, as they hopefully look to add to their three previous Asian Cup tournament victories, the last one having come in 1976.

Here is the confirmed 23-man squad that Iran has announced:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Machine Sazi), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor Sazi), Morteza Pouraliganji (KAS Eupen)

Midfielders: Omid Ebrahimi (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor Sazi), Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor Sazi), Vahid Amiri (Trabzonspor), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Karim Ansarifard (Nottingham Forest), Saman Ghoddos (Amiens), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton)

Here is what we think will be the predicted lineup for the team: