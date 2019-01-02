Iran defender Majid Hosseini has praised his national team coach Carlos Queiroz ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign scheduled to begin against Yemen in Abu Dhabi on January 7.

Team Melli had one of their best runs in the FIFA World Cup at Russia last summer under the former Real Madrid manager and are looking to lift their first Asian Cup title after four decades in the Untied Arab Emirates (UAE) this time around.

“Queiroz is a great coach and we could defeat Morocco in the World Cup with him. He had exact analysis of the teams we played in the World Cup,” Hosseini, who played for Turkish top division side Trabzonspor, told Tehran Times.

Despite that, Portuguese tactician Queiroz has come under strong criticism from Iran’s media and other stakeholders in the build up to the continental championship.

Iran will also face AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam and regional rivals Iraq in Group D of the Asian Cup 2019.

“Iran will have a difficult task in the AFC Asian Cup since all the Asian teams have improved and take advantage of good infrastructure. For example, Qatar have progressed in the recent years and it shows we will have a difficult task in the UAE,” the defender said.

“I watched the 2015 AFC Asian Cup on television. Iran were reduced to 10 men in the match against Iraq and lost to the team in penalty shootout. I think the referee’s decision went against us in that match,” he said.

“But we have to play in a way which even a mistake cannot stop us. I also hope the officials don’t favour the Arabian teams,” said the 22-year-old defender.

“I am soldier of Team Melli and will do my best in the competition and no matter if I am not in starting lineup,” he added.