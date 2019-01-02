India captain Sunil Chhetri has said that his team’s only focus at the moment is their AFC Asian Cup 2019 opener against Southeast Asian heavyweights Thailand.

India are to face the War Elephants in their opening fixture at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 6 as they return to the continental showpiece after missing out on the 2015 edition in Australia.

“All of us are super excited and thrilled right now. Apart from me and Gurpreet [Singh Sandhu], it’s a first-time experience for everyone else. Everyone is ready to grab this opportunity,” Chhetri told the-AIFF.com.

Having played the Asian Cup in Qatar back in 2011, the India veteran knows very well how difficult it is to compete in this tournament and wants his teammates to focus solely on one challenge at a time at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“At the moment, our sole focus is on our opening fixture – the game against Thailand. At the moment, we are not looking anything beyond that,” Chhetri, who is India’s all-time top-scorer with 65 international goals from 104 matches, said.

“Yeah, there are matches against hosts UAE and Bahrain lined up but we will think about them only when they come. At the moment we know that Thailand will be a very tough opponent and we are concentrating only on them,” he added.

However, the Indian captain is adamant that the Blue Tigers will not go down without giving a fight!

“I can assure you that it won’t be an easy job for other teams to face us. We are a team who hate to lose, and we have proven it in recent times. We are working as per the plan,’’ the 34-year-old said.