AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 records that could be broken in the tournament

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is just around the corner and fans from all over the continent are eagerly waiting on how action would unfold as a champion is going to be crowned a month from now.

Australia are the defending champions and they are looking to add their name in the record books as one of only five nations to have won the AFC Asian Cup in consecutive years.

However, there are more than other records that might be in danger of being broken by the time the tournament is over and we take a quick look at five of those.

NUMBER OF MATCHES PLAYED

Among all the teams involved in the AFC Asian Cup, Iran and Korea Republic hold the distinction for joining the most tournaments as both are taking part in their 15th.

Another thing that the two nations have that others are aspiring to reach is in number of matches played in the competition. Both teams have played 62 AFC Asian Cup matches.

Both will have at least three more matches to be played in the group stages but one may separate themselves from the other if one goes farther than the other in the competition. At the end of the tournament, There may only be one team left with the most matches.

MOST AFC ASIAN CUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

The measurement of how great a team is, is in how many championships they’ve won. The same holds for the competitors in the AFC Asian Cup.

At the moment, Japan hold the record for having the most championships with four to their name. They last won in in 2015 and are considered as real contenders in UAE.

If they end up winning the whole competition, they will naturally break their existing record with five AFC Asian Cups.

However, Iran and Saudi Arabia have three AFC Asian Cup titles each and if they are able to win in UAE, they will tie Japan’s record.

MOST FINISHES IN THE TOP TWO

Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic find themselves on another list of records that could be broken in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, this time with the number of finishes inside the top two.

Korea Republic are two-time champions and they did so in back-to-back years in 1956 and 1960. They have finished as runners-up in four different occasions – 1972, 1980, 1988 and 2015.

On the other hand, Saudi are three-time winners when they lifted the title in 1984, 1988 and 1996. They were runners-up in 1992, 2000 and 2007.

The next best team is Japan with four top-two finishes. If Saudi and Korea Republic meet in the final, then both continue to be standard-bearers of the competition. However, if only one reaches the final, then they will stand alone holding this record.

TOP SCORER OF THE TOURNAMENT

In 1980, Iran’s Behtash Fariba and Korea Republic’s Choi Soon-ho were the tournament’s joint top-scorers with seven goals each.

Their efforts remain to be the best in history as there has not been anyone who has scored more in a single tournament. The closest was in 2000 when Korea Republic’s Lee Dong-gook scored six goals in the tournament.

However, the amount of talent in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is incredible with national teams boasting some of the biggest names in their respective nations. And that record may be broken in this 2019 edition.

MOST GOALS IN A SINGLE MATCH

With the top scorer in the tournament record possibly in jeopardy, there have been 16 instances where players have scored at least three goals in the tournament.

The most a player has scored is four goals and it has only happened four times – Betash Fariba of Iran in 1980, Ali Daei of Iran in 1996, Ismaeel Abdullatif of Bahrain in 2011 and Hamza Al-Dardour of Jordan in 2015.

In the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup, Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn scored six goals in a single match and he is again part of the War Elephants national squad in the AFC Asian Cup.

With stars looking to make their name in the national squad in what is the biggest competition in the continent, scoring more than four goals in a match to make a statement might be a real possibility in the coming tournament.