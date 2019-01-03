REVEALED: FOX Sports Asia’s AFC Asian Cup Greatest XI… by the fans

YOU – the fans – have had your say and the votes have been tallied for FOX Sports Asia’s AFC Asian Cup Greatest XI!

As AFC Asian Cup 2019 edges ever closer, FOX Sports Asia spent the past week asking fans to vote for their GREATEST XI in tournament history.

Based on the teams that our very own pundits – Rhysh Roshan Rai and John Wilkinson – picked, we drew up a shortlist of all-time greats but also welcomed our readers to nominate players that might have missed out on initial selection.

First, let us take a look at the teams Roshan and John selected…

Rhysh Roshan Rai’s GREATEST XI (3-4-3):

John Wilkinson’s GREATEST XI (4-4-1-1)

FOX Sports Asia’s Pundits Combined GREATEST XI (3-4-3)

And now that we have seen who the pundits picked, it is time to reveal who YOU selected!

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Al-Deayea (Saudi Arabia)

Japan’s Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi was the early front-runner, while several of you nominated Iran’s Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh in the comments section.

But, in the end, is it any real surprise that it was two-time Asian Cup “Best Goalkeeper” Mohamed Al-Deayea who emerged on top?

Wing-backs: Cha Du-ri (Korea Republic) & Koji Nakata (Japan)

Curiously, the two leading vote-getters in the ‘defender’ category were Cha Du-ri and Koji Nakata, which has meant that we are opting for a 3-5-2 formation featuring wing-backs.

Having appeared at three Asian Cups, including a runners-up and third-place finish with Korea Republic, it was perhaps no surprise that Cha was well-fancied, while Nakata was part of the Japan side that emerged triumphant in 2004.

Centre-backs: Yuji Nakazawa (Japan), Hong Myung-bo (Korea Republic) & Jalal Hosseini (Iran)

Of the centre-backs, the two who received the most votes were two outstanding defenders and inspirational captains in Hong Myung-bo and Yuji Nakazawa of Korea Republic and Japan respectively.

A large percentage of readers did go for “Others” and the most common name that appeared as a nomination was Iran’s recently-retired Jalal Hosseini, which proved enough to earn him a spot in the back three.

Midfielders: Yasuhito Endo (Japan), Ali Karimi (Iran) & Nashat Akram (Iraq)

It should not come as a big shock that Iran maestro Ali Karimi received the most votes in the ‘midfielder’ category and was a shoo-in, but the interesting part was who would join him in the engine room?

In the end, it was fellow playmakers Yasuhito Endo and Nashat Akram who got the nod, ahead of equally-established names such as Keisuke Honda, Shunsuke Nakamura and Massimo Luongo.

Strikers: Ali Daei (Iran) & Younis Mahmoud (Iraq)

Likewise, there was a clear favourite in the ‘striker’ category as Ali Daei received the bulk of the votes after a stellar career, which currently has him sitting nicely on top of the Asian Cup all-time scorers charts with 14 goals, four more than closest rival Lee Dong-gook.

The other two contenders both had their fair share of support but, in the end, Naohiro Takahara just missed out as Iraq marksman Younis Mahmoud garnered more votes to earn his place in our GREATEST XI.