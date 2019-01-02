AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand predicted XI

Thailand are now taking part of their eighth AFC Asian Cup and are hoping 2019 will finally be their year as they are hoping to win their first title.

The War Elephants are considered as contenders as they are deep with talent, but it has not translated to success in the AFC Asian Cup.

Their best finish was third back in 1972 when they were hosts but have failed to get out of the group stages in their other attempts.

In other competitions like the AFF Suzuki Cup, they’ve had much success but 2018 was disappointing as they were aiming for their third-straight in the competition. However, they were eliminated in the semi-final by Malaysia.

With many considering that tournament as a failure, eyes are now set on how they’ll do in the AFC Asian Cup. They’ve brought in a very strong team with big names.

Here’s the 23-man line-up that will battle for Thailand in UAE:

Goalkeepers: Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United), Saranon Anuin (Chiangrai United), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United)

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan (Muangthong United), Chalermpong Kerdkaew (Nakhon Ratchasima), Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Suphan Thongsong (Suphanburi), Mika Chunuonsee (Bangkok United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United)

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United), Sumanya Purisai (Bangkok United), Thitipan Puangchan (BG Pathum United), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (PG Pathum United), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Pokklaw Anan (Bangkok United)

Forwards: Adisak Kraisorn (Muangthong United), Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Chananan Pombuppha (Suphanburi), Siroch Chatthong (PT Prachuap), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)

Here’s how the Thailand national team may appear on the pitch:

4-2-3-1