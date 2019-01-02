AFC Asian Cup 2019: Brothers competing in the continental tournament

With so much at stake in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, familiarity within the team is crucial as chemistry plays a big part on how the squad plays overall.

And for some of these nations, they have the benefit of fielding in players who might just have an advantage when it comes to familiarity and chemistry – brothers.

Here are some siblings who are hoping to help their respective nations win the AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

ALEXANDER AND FELIX MICHEL – LEBANON

First up are brothers Alexander and Felix Michel who will represent Lebanon in the AFC Asian Cup.

Alexander is the elder of the two at 26 years old and he plays for Swedish club AFC Eskilstuna.

The younger is Felix who is 24 years old and plays for the same club as his older brother – and can play midfielder or defender.

Both players were born and raised in Sweden but with their origins rooted to Lebanon, they acquired the nationality and will now lead the Lebanese squad in the competition.

ALI AND AKRAM AFIF – QATAR

Next up are Qatar duo Ali and Akram Afif. Ali is older of the two at 30 years old and provides a lot of veteran experience and presence for the national team.

The forward has had 48 international caps, scoring nine goals for the country.

On the other hand, Akram is much younger at 22 years old and is considered a progressing talent. He currently plays for Al Sadd currently on loan from Spanish club Villarreal.

The winger has 34 caps for his country and 11 goals so far.

MANUEL AND MIKE OTT – PHILIPPINES

Philippines are making their debut in the AFC Asian Cup and brother Manuel and Mike Ott are part of history as they will be representing the country.

Manuel is 26 years old and plays for Philippines club Ceres-Negros. He’s a solid midfielder who has been representing the country since 2010.

Meanwhile, Mike is 23 and also plays club football with Ceres-Negros. Just like Manuel, he was born in Germany but represents the Azkals.

The younger sibling has 16 international caps and two goals for the Philippines so far.

JAMES AND PHIL YOUNGHUSBAND – PHILIPPINES



While the Ott brothers are big figures in the Philippine national team, they aren’t the biggest names as siblings James and Phil Younghusband are regarded as two of the biggest stars in the squad.

James is older at 32 years old and plays for Davao Aguilas along with his younger brother. He recently made 100 international caps for the Azkals back in the AFF Suzuki Cup and has scored 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Phil is regarded as one of the best players to represent the Philippines, if not the best. With 105 international caps, he has 52 goals so far and is the team captain at 31 years old.

Both Younghusbands were born and raised in Surrey, England and rose up the ranks of the Chelsea youth club.