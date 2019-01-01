AFC Asian Cup 2019: India predicted XI

India will take part in their first AFC Asian Cup tournament since 2011, and will hope that they will be able to progress past the group stages.

However, standing in their way as the other teams in Group A are hosts United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Southeast Asian heavyweights Thailand.

Should they hope to do well, however, their heavy hitters must come to the party. Head coach Stephen Constantine has traveled with record goalscorer and captain Sunil Chhetri in the squad, as well as his partner in attack Jeje Lalpekhlua – who will both be required to stand up and be counted in the tournament.

Much of the defence hinges on Sandesh Jinghan’s performances and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s form in between the sticks.

Pronay Halder brings steel and tempo management in the middle of the park and his application will be key throughout the tournament.

Jerry Lalrinzuala and Arindam Bhattacharya have been overlooked.

Here is the 23-man squad that has travelled to the UAE:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City), Vishal Kaith (Pune City)

Defenders: Pritam Kotal (ATK), Sarthak Golui (Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters), Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos)

Midfielders: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru), Rowllin Borges (NorthEast United), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters), Ashique Kuruniyan (Pune City), Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin), Jackichand Singh (Goa), Pronay Halder (ATK)

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur), Balwant Singh (ATK)

This is how we think they could line up: