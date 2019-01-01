AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam predicted XI

Vietnam will compete in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicking off in the UAE from January 5th, but have to negotiate a tough group to progress in the competition.

The Golden Dragons are fresh off their impressive AFF Suzuki Cup victory where they outclassed Malaysia to emerge 3-2 winners over the two legs in the finals, but will have their work cut out against traditional tournament heavyweights in Iran and two other capable teams in Iraq and Yemen, to get out of Group B.

Star defender Tran Dinh Trong, who needs surgery on his leg, has been ruled out heading into the tournament, with his initial replacement Luc Xuan Hung also sidelined due to a knee injury sustained during training.

Moreover, Vietnam’s top scorer in the AFF Suzuki Cup Nguyen Anh Duc has also not made the trip to the UAE, with South Korean coach Park Hang-seo plumping for youth by including 7 previously uncapped players in his 23 man squad.

Here’s the 23-man squad Vietnam has named for the tournament:

Goalkeepers: Dang Van Lam (Hai Phong), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Bui Tien Dung (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Defenders: Do Duy Manh (Hanoi), Que Ngoc Hai (Song Lam Nghe An), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel), Doan Van Hau (Hanoi), Ho Tan Hai (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi)

Midfielders: Luong Xuan Truong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam), Nguyen Trong Hoang (FLC Thanh Hoa), Ngan Van Dai (Hanoi), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Tran Minh Vuong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Pham Duc Huy (Hanoi), Do Hung Dung (Hanoi), Phan Van Duc (Song Lam Nghe An)

Forwards: Nguyen Van Toan (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Ha Duc Chinh (Shb Da Nang), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi), Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong)

Here’s how we think they will line up: