AFC Asian Cup 2019: Groups

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is just around the corner and all 24 teams included in the competition are in their final preparations for the premier continental tournament.

Everyone is trying to dethrone Australia who lifted the cup in 2015 and some of the heavyweights are trying to regain their place atop the region.

Meanwhile, we have three debuting nations who are out to show that they belong in the grandest stage in the continent.

While only one can be crowned as champion, the 24 nations have to go through the group stages as only the top two spots are assured a place in the knockout stages.

With four teams per group, this means that each match is important and teams must make sure to get maximum points in all the games to secure their spot in the next round.

With that being said, here are the six groups in the coming AFC Asian Cup.

Group A W D L GF GA GD PTS United Arab Emirates Thailand India Bahrain

The hosts have the tough task to try and ward off the competition as Thailand, Bahrain and India are all looking to get big wins over UAE.

Group B W D L GF GA GD PTS Australia Syria Palestine Jordan

The holders Australia are heavy favourites to march on to the next round but who among the three, Syria, Palestine or Jordan will be joining them?

Group C W D L GF GA GD PTS Korea Republic China PR Kyrgyzstan Philippines

Korea Republic have big players in their squad but would that be enough to ward off threats from China PR, Kyrgyzstan and Philippines?

Group D W D L GF GA GD PTS Iran Iraq Vietnam Yemen

In what appears to be a very tough group, Iran and Iraq are heavily considered favourites but Vietnam are coming off an AFF Suzuki Cup title run. Can they beat the top two? Can Yemen come up with surprises?

Group E W D L GF GA GD PTS Saudi Arabia Qatar Lebanon Korea DPR

Saudi Arabia are hoping to add another title in their history and will have to battle an aspiring Qatar group. Lebanon and Korea DPR round out Group E.

Group F W D L GF GA GD PTS Japan Uzbekistan Oman Turkmenistan

The 2015 winners Japan may be favourites to win the group, but Uzbekistan, Oman and Turkmenistan are also hoping to make a splash in the tournament by making it to the next round.