AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam and Iran win, Saudi Arabia and Korea Republic draw in friendly

As the calendar year came to a close, a few more national teams battled in international friendlies as they prepared for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Starting off with a tournament contender, Iran are hoping for their third AFC Asian Cup title and did well in their friendly against Qatar, winning 2-1. It was an impressive win given that Qatar are rather in-form.

Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for Iran but Hassan Al Haidos’ penalty evened the score for Qatar in Doha.

However, Sardar Azmoun was not to be denied as he scored the decisive goal to give them the victory.

In another match, AFF Suzuki Cup winners Vietnam were triumphant over AFC Asian Cup debutants Philippines.

The affair finished 4-2 as the Golden Dragons still have the momentum after lifting the AFF title recently.

With both teams done with their friendlies, Vietnam open their AFC Asian Cup campaign against Iraq, while the Philippines battle Korea Republic.

Meanwhile, fellow debutant Kyrgyzstan picked up a huge victory as they trounced Palestine 2-1 and they now have momentum as they get set to face China PR in the AFC Asian Cup.

Lastly, powerhouse teams Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia settled for a 0-0 draw. Both teams are expected to do well in the continental competition but neither could break the ice in their encounter.

Korea Republic face the Philippines next while Saudi Arabia battle Korea DPR.