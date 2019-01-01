AFC Asian Cup 2019: Trophy arrives in Dubai ahead of competition

As the AFC Asian Cup 2019 continues to count down, the trophy has made its rounds and has landed in Dubai just days before the competition.

According to Arab News , the trophy has flown from Tokyo to Hong Kong and with its official airline partner being Emirates, the title is now at the host country.

Speaking to the press, Emirates executive vice president and chief operations officer Adel Al-Redha said: “We are delighted with our partnership with the AFC and the upcoming tournament will provide a great opportunity to connect with football fans in our home, the UAE, as well as audiences across Asia who are cheering on their national teams. We are keen to take a major role in connecting cities through our network and bring football fans to the event and experience the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in real-time. We also aim to further support the UAE’s status as a world-class sports hub and a center for international sporting events.”

The trophy this year is said to be inspired by a lotus flower which aims to symbolise peace throughout Asia. The trophy has five petals which indicates the five regional associations under the Asian Football Confederation.