AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE to give special passport stamp for travellers during competition

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is arguably the biggest competition in the continent and hosts United Arab Emirates are doing everything a little special especially for the travelling fans.

With 24 nations battling for the prestigious title, tourism is expected to rise in UAE and the hosts are welcoming them with a special stamp on their passports.

According to a report , those who are entering UAE will receive a different stamp on their passport to commemorate the AFC Asian Cup.

The image has been approved in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and were introduced in December 30 and will be available until February 1.

In a statement, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Tournament Director for the Local Organising Committee, said: “Offering a special memento in the form of a passport stamp to fans from around the world is yet another step in our plan that shows how proud we are to host the AFC Asian Cup.

“It reaffirms our commitment to achieve the tournament’s mission of bringing Asia together. Through this initiative, we will expand the reach of the tournament and take it to all peoples of Asia.”