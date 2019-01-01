AFC Asian Cup 2019: 10 most capped players playing in the tournament

AFC Asian Cup kicks off from Jan 5th in the UAE and will feature 24 instead of the usual 16 teams, in six groups of four.

And as generally the case in football, teams tend to line up with a healthy mixture of experience and youth to try and achieve the right balance of strong mentality and freshness on the pitch.

As such, many of the teams have players with numerous caps to their names. Here is an article looking at 10 of them with the most.

#1 Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri (Ahmed Kano) – 162

Ahmed Kano is an Omani defensive midfielder who plays for Mesaimeer in Qatar’s second division. He first donned his national colours in 2003 and has scored 20 goals for Oman.

#2 Ismail Matar -125

The captain of the UAE national team, Ismail Matar is a 35 year old forward who has notched up 36 goals for his team. He too has represented his national team from 2003.

#3 Ri Myong-guk – 120

Myong-guk comes from a family of goal keepers and has racked up 120 appearances for North Korea. He’s guarded the sticks for his country from 2007 and has played a key role in the team ever since. He was North Korea’s first choice keeper when they made it to the World Cup in 2010.

#4 Yuto Nagatomo – 110

Yuto Nagatomo plays his club football for Galatasaray currently. From 2011 till 2018, the full back played for Italian giants Inter Milan as well. His first Japanese cap came in 2008, and he’s gone on to establish himself as a fixture in the national team setup ever since.

#5 Ki Sung-yeung – 108

Newcastle player Ki Sung-yeung has pulling strings in the middle of the park for South Korea for the last decade, debuting at just 19 for his national team.

He has since been named captain and has already racked up 108 caps for his country aged just 29.

Baha’ Abdel Rahman – 108

31 year old Baha Abdel Rahman plays club football for Al-Faisaly in his home country of Jordan. The defensive midfielder earned his first call up to the national squad in 2009.

Hassan Al-Haidos – 108

The Qatari striker Hassan Al-Haidos played for the first time for his country in 2008, and in just 10 years, collected over 100 caps. He is equally adept as playing as a striker or on both wings.

#6 Phil Younghusband – 105

Phil Younghusband is a Filippino footballer of British descent who plies his trade in the country for Davao Aguilas. He is primarily a center forward who can also play in behind the striker and has a remarkable return of 52 goals for his country.

Anas Bani Yaseen – 105

Anas Bani Yaseen plays at center back for Al-Faisaly in his home country of Jordan and has won 105 caps in the last 9 years.

#7 Gao Lin – 103

Center forward Gao Lin made his debut for China way back in 2005 when he was 19. He plays for Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League.

Sunil Chhetri – 103

India’s captain marvel Sunil Chhetri is the country’s talisman and top scorer, having scored 65 goals in his 103 appearances. He plays for Bengaluru FC and had spells at Sporting Kansas City and Sporting CP B.

Zheng Zhi – 103

Chinese captain Zheng Zhi is one of the most successful and tenured footballers in the country. The 38 year old forward has played for Charlton Athletic in the Premier League and Celtic in the Scottish League in his long career, and currently plays for Guangzhou Evergrande.

#8 Ignatiy Nesterov – 102

Uzbekistan national team goalkeeper Ignatiy Nesterov was first capped by his country way back in 2002. 16 years later, he is still going strong. He keeps goal for Locomotiv Tashkent in his home country.

#9 Ehsan Hajsafi – 101

Iranian left back Ehsan Hajsafi plays for Persian club Tractor Sazi and was first called up by the national team in 2008. Now just 28 years old, he still has a good number of years ahead of him to move up in this list by the time the next Asian Cup swings by.

#10 James Younghusband – 100

The brother of Phil Younghusband, 32 year old James also plies his trade for the same club as his brother – Davao Aguilas.

Primarily a right winger, James has been capped a 100 times by his national team and has scored 12 goals so far.