AFC Asian Cup 2019: Hosts UAE launch new kits for the competition

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is right around the corner and all 24 teams are deep into their respective preparations. Some teams have even launched new kits to wear during the month-long competition. And joining them finally are host United Arab Emirates, who become the latest to launch their new jersey.

2019 AFC Asian Cup hosts UAE have revealed their new kits for the upcoming competition.

The West Asian side have decided to stick with a plain White shirt for their home kit while opting for a mix of Green and Black for the away colours.

UAE’s goalkeeper kit is also predominantly black and features a design from Adidas’ template for 2019.

Being the hosts, UAE are drawn in Group A of the competition. Joining them in the group are India, Thailand, and Bahrain.

Led by former- Milan, Inter, and Juventus coach Alberto Zaccheroni, UAE will begin their campaign on January 5 against Bahrain, before taking on India on January 10. They will look to seal their place in the knockout stages of the competition before their final group stage match against Southeast Asian heavyweights Thailand on January 14.

Read our preview of the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Here.

(Image credits: UAE Football Team, Twitter)