The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Turkmenistan

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Turkmenistan in this preview.

When Spain won the World Cup in 2010, their squad was heavily backed by players from one certain club- FC Barcelona. While Turkmenistan may not have reached the same heights as Spain, they as well, are heavily backed by a single club, AFC Cup finalists Altyn Asyr.

Eleven of Turkmenistan’s twenty-three players are currently contracted to Altyn Asyr. Furthermore, the national team coach Yazguly Hojageldyyev also coached the Turkmen club until this year and even led them to the Final of the AFC Cup.

TURKMENISTAN FACTFILE

Coach: Yazguly Hojageldyyev

Captain: Altymyrat Annadurdiyev

Best performance at Asian Cup: Round one (2004)

Last time out in 2015: Did not qualify

FIXTURES

January 9: Japan v Turkmenistan (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 3:00 pm local time)

January 13: Turkmenistan v Uzbekistan (Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 8:00 pm local time)

January 17: Oman v Turkmenistan (Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30 pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – ALTYMYRAT ANNADURDIYEV

Star forward Altymyrat Anndurdiyev will once again look to be manager Yazguly Hojageldyyev’s danger man. The Altyn Asyr forward was in scintillating form during the club campaign and contributed with 8 goals during his club’s run to the AFC Cup final.

He also played a crucial role in Turkmenistan’s AFC Asian Cup qualification, scoring crucial goals in the final qualification rounds. It was his goal against Chinese Taipei that ensured his nation’s qualification to just their second-ever AFC Asian Cup finals.

THE YOUNG STAR – RESUL HOJAYEV

Youngster Resul Hojayev is another one from the Altyn Asyr division and will look to make a solid impression in his first big exposure to the international stage.

While Hojayev is starting to impress domestically, he hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot in the national team just yet. Nevertheless, the youngster will have little problem adjusting to the national team with most of it occupied by his clubmates.

THE VERDICT

On paper, Turkmenistan look to have the best chemistry owing to one particular club. Moreover, they are drawn in a group where there are three spots up for grabs.

Japan, Oman, and Uzbekistan are the three nations joining Turkmenistan in Group F of the AFC Asian Cup and will fancy their chances against the latter two.

They do, however, begin their campaign with a difficult match against Japan on January 9.